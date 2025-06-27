Lamborghini eyes middle-aged women

Mr Winkelmann poses for a photo in front of the newly launched Lamborghini Temerario.

Automobili Lamborghini, an Italian manufacturer of luxury sports cars, wants to sell more cars to Thai women in their 40s, but is delaying a plan to debut its electric super cars until 2029.

The company said last year it aims to introduce battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the super car category globally in 2028, including in Thailand, but has postponed the plan because of slow growth in BEV sales for this segment.

"The global market is not ready for BEVs, but we will keep developing technology in line with this mobility trend," said Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and chief executive of Automobili Lamborghini.

The company continues to launch new cars with better technology in Thailand, with the 23.7-million-baht Temerario, featuring a twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain, being the latest model.

Besides male customers who love speedy cars, Lamborghini expects to expand its customer base to cover more women.

The company's latest survey found many Thai women aged 40 on average have strong purchasing power and are able to afford super cars.

"We have cooperated with Balenciaga and Tod as these luxury fashion brands have the same target customers," said Francesco Scardaoni, Automobili Lamborghini's region director for Asia-Pacific.

Balenciaga is a powerful Paris-based fashion house while Tod is a Italian luxury fashion brand.

So far Lamborghini has sold 800 cars in Thailand. The country is ranked seventh in terms of market size in Asia-Pacific, said Mr Scardaoni.

The top three countries in this region are Japan, followed by South Korea and China.

Globally the US is Lamborghini's largest market, accounting for 30% of the company's total sales.

Lamborghini is keeping a close watch on the impact of the US auto tariffs and reciprocal tariffs as well as geopolitical conflicts, including the Israel-Iran war, on the global economy.

In the first quarter of this year, Lamborghini sold 2,976 cars, comprising 1,368 cars in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, 1,034 units in Americas and 565 cars in Asia-Pacific.