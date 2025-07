Thailand car production rises 12%

A car on a production line at GAC Aion’s electric vehicle (EV) assembly plant in Rayong province, Thailand. (Photo: GAC Aion)

Car production in Thailand rose for a second straight month in June, up 11.98% from a year earlier to 130,223 units, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) reported on Thursday.

The increase followed a year-on-year rise of 10.32% in May, which was the first annual rise in 22 months helped by higher pickup truck output for export markets.

Thailand is Southeast Asia's biggest auto production centre as well as an export base for some of the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda.