Tax rejig favours EVs with more local parts

Visitors browse new models at an EV expo in Bangkok last year. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Excise Department is preparing to adjust the excise tax structure for automobiles, linking it to the use of local content.

According to Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul, imported electric vehicles (EVs) with a high proportion of domestically manufactured components will, in principle, be eligible for a lower excise tax rate than those with a smaller proportion of local content. The goal is to support the domestic auto parts industry, he said.

Local content would be linked to the tax structure for imported vehicles, with incentives to offer lower tax rates for components produced domestically.

Fully imported vehicles or completely built-up units are subject to higher excise taxes.

"We want the automotive sector to increase the use of domestically manufactured parts by offering tax incentives," said Mr Paopoom.

Applying local content requirements to imported EVs requires collaboration between the Finance Ministry and the Board of Investment (BoI), with the latter issuing supportive measures to promote the use of local content in EVs.

Former premier Thaksin Shinawatra said recently at a conference the government should impose a high excise tax on imported EVs that use a low proportion of local content.

He said Thailand has free trade agreements (FTAs) with some countries that have resulted in a 0% import tariff on EVs, which hampers the domestic auto industry.

Thaksin said imported EVs should be required to use a minimum level of local content to protect the domestic industry, such as car seats.

Thailand signed an FTA with China primarily through the Asean-China FTA framework around 20 years ago, setting zero tariffs on imports, including EVs.

At the time of the agreement, EVs were not yet widespread, and Thai officials understood "electric vehicles" as golf carts, believing they would have little impact on the domestic auto industry.

According to a Finance Ministry source who requested anonymity, the first vehicle category to have excise taxes linked to local content will be pickups. Thailand serves as a regional hub for pickup production.

The BoI is responsible for promoting investment in EV manufacturing and considers the auto industry a key sector driving the Thai economy.

More than 2,000 auto parts manufacturers form the domestic supply chain with roughly 900,000 employees.

From 2022 to 2024, the popularity of battery EVs, plug-in hybrid EVs and hybrid EV surged.

EV registrations rose from 84,500 units in 2022 to 206,000 units in 2024. During that period, 644 projects applied to the BoI for investment promotion for EV production and parts with a combined investment value exceeding 280 billion baht.

The government's EV promotion measures offer subsidies to EV manufacturers importing vehicles for domestic sale to be passed on to consumers as discounts. The conditions require manufacturers to establish EV production facilities within Thailand to offset the imports.

For example, under the EV3.5 scheme, manufacturers have to produce twice the number of vehicles as those imported by 2026, and three times the volume of imports by 2027.

If these conditions are not met, the subsidies received must be returned to the government.