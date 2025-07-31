Output ticks up for automobiles

Cars are displayed at the 2025 Bangkok International Motor Show. Car production increased to fulfil orders, driving the MPI in June. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Thailand's Manufacturing Production Index (MPI) increased by 0.58% year-on-year to 97.35 points in June, driven by the recovery of the car market, an increase in exports and state stimulus measures, says the Office of Industrial Economics (OIE).

However, the MPI fell by 3.47% from May when it was 100.79 points.

Car bookings at the 12-day Bangkok International Motor Show, which ended in early April, prompted car manufacturers to increase production to deliver cars to customers, contributing to the higher May MPI.

Passakorn Chairat, director-general of the OIE, is upbeat about the MPI in June.

"The increase in MPI reflected a positive sign for the manufacturing sector," he said.

In June, car production increased by 17% year-on-year, driven by growing demand for hybrid electric vehicles and battery electric vehicles in the domestic and overseas markets.

Mr Passakorn said this is a positive for car manufacturers struggling to deal with sluggish sales, caused mainly by buyers' difficulties in accessing auto loans as banks and car financing companies maintain strict lending criteria given the high level of household debt.

According to the Bank of Thailand, household debt continues to decline, falling to 87.4% of GDP in the first quarter of 2025, attributed to weaker loan demand from borrowers and stricter lending standards from financial institutions.

Household debt was 88.4% of GDP in the previous quarter.

Other industries that contributed to the June MPI include electronic products and palm oil.

Electronics and printed circuit board manufacturing increased by 6.18% year-on-year because demand rose for semiconductors and integrated circuits in the US market.

Palm oil production gained by 9.84% year-on-year, driven by new purchase orders from China, India and Myanmar.

Thailand's capacity utilisation rate was 59.6% in June.

Officials continue to monitor the impact of the US's reciprocal tariff, household debt levels and the influx of low-cost imports on the Thai market as these incidents can deal a blow to the manufacturing sector, noted the OIE.