Lemonaide, TPG X join forces

Listen to this article

People look for deals on used cars at an auto fair held in Bangkok. New digital technology is helping dealers better manage their businesses. Somchai Poomlard

Lemonaide Thailand, a startup providing digital solution services for automotive businesses, continues to forge cooperation deals to facilitate dealers of used cars, with a subsidiary of Tri Petch Group becoming the latest to join forces.

Tri Petch Group is the sole distributor of Isuzu vehicles in Thailand.

"We want to seek a new opportunity in the used car market and have decided to invest in a startup specialising in innovative digital technology," said Sinchai Larpsiriphon, vice-president of TPG X, the corporate venture arm of Tri Petch Group.

"Partnering with Lemonaide marks a significant step in applying TPG X's expertise to the used car business."

Lemonaide earlier signed cooperation deals with Wavemaker Venture Capital, Nogle, a Taiwan-based fintech powerhouse, and 500 Tuk Tuks, a locally established fund that invests in seed-stage startups in Thailand.

Lemonaide and its partners will focus on offering digital platform services under the business-to-business model.

The services include online car inspections to secure auto loans, insurance purchases and after-sales support.

Used car dealers will benefit from Lemonaide's cloud-based Dealer Management System software to manage used car inventory.

"Our goal is to empower entrepreneurs to fully focus on managing their used car business and expand into online channels conveniently," said Mr Sinchai.

Collaboration with TPG X is expected to help strengthen Lemonaide's competitiveness.

Lemonaide expects to increase the number of its customers to 10,000 by 2030, up from 2,000 at present, said Wasawat Vasuthasawat, chief executive of Lemonaide Thailand.

"We not only emphasise the Thai market but also target other countries in Southeast Asia. We have already expanded our business into Indonesia," said Mr Wasawat.

Digital technology is playing a more important role in the new and second-hand car markets. Earlier car distribution software developer Senior Com announced a plan to expand its business into Asean, taking advantage of growth in the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Its software, which runs on a platform called DV, helps car retailers manage daily operations and streamline work involving EV sales, services and spare parts management.