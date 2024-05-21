Official accused of demanding B9m to save golf course
published : 21 May 2024 at 08:57
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
Police arrested an official of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration on Monday morning for allegedly demanding a nine-million-baht bribe for diverting a planned new road away from a golf course.
The Central Investigation Bureau said the official was arrested at his house in Nonthaburi province and his luxury cars and five Harley-Davidson motorcycles were impounded.
The public works official and accomplices had allegedly demanded nine million baht to divert a road project involving Liab Waree Road to spare Windsor Park & Golf Club in Nong Chok district, sources said.
Police identified the suspect only as Mr Peempong, a senior civil engineer with the BMA's Public Works Department.
Mr Peempong has denied the charges, claiming he was just a land broker.
He also refused to cooperate during the search, locking his computer to prevent the authorities from further inspection, said the sources.
Mr Peempong's three accomplices, including his wife, were also arrested.
Meanwhile, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the BMA has worked with police to launch an investigation into the alleged corruption since receiving information about the matter last year.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- accomplice: a person who helps someone else to commit a crime or to do something morally wrong - ผู้สมรู้ร่วมคิด
- broker: a person who buys and sells things for other people - นายหน้า
- Central Investigation Bureau: a national police agency coordinating and assisting the work of provincial and city police components. - กองบัญชาการตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง
- charge : an official statement accusing someone of committing a crime - ข้อกล่าวหา
- cooperate: to work with other people to achieve a result that is good for everyone involved - ร่วมมือกัน
- corruption (n): dishonest or illegal behaviour, especially of people in authority -
- demand: to ask for something very firmly - เรียกร้อง, ต้องการ
- divert: to cause something to change direction - เบนเส้นทางเดิน
- impounded: taken away by the police - ยึดไว้เป็นของกลาง
- inspection: an official process of checking that things are in the correct condition or that people are doing what they should - การตรวจสอบตรวจตรา
- luxury: the best and most expensive of something - ที่หรูหรา
- matter: a situation or subject which is being dealt with or considered - เรื่อง, ภารกิจ, งาน
- official: connected with the job of somebody who is in a position of authority - ที่เป็นทางการ
- public works: building projects such as schools, roads, and railways that are built and paid for by the government - การโยธาสาธารณะ, สิ่งก่อสร้าง (ถนนหนทาง,เขื่อนที่ทำการไปรษณีย์และอื่น ๆ) ที่เป็นสาธารณูปโภค
- spare: to save or set aside - สงวนไว้