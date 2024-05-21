Official accused of demanding B9m to save golf course

CIB deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat Parnkaew, second from right, with two of the five Harley-Davidson choppers impounded during the raid in Nonthaburi on Monday morning. (Police photo)

Police arrested an official of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration on Monday morning for allegedly demanding a nine-million-baht bribe for diverting a planned new road away from a golf course.

The Central Investigation Bureau said the official was arrested at his house in Nonthaburi province and his luxury cars and five Harley-Davidson motorcycles were impounded.



The public works official and accomplices had allegedly demanded nine million baht to divert a road project involving Liab Waree Road to spare Windsor Park & Golf Club in Nong Chok district, sources said.



Police identified the suspect only as Mr Peempong, a senior civil engineer with the BMA's Public Works Department.



Mr Peempong has denied the charges, claiming he was just a land broker.



He also refused to cooperate during the search, locking his computer to prevent the authorities from further inspection, said the sources.



Mr Peempong's three accomplices, including his wife, were also arrested.



Meanwhile, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the BMA has worked with police to launch an investigation into the alleged corruption since receiving information about the matter last year.