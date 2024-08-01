Court denies Thaksin permission to go to Dubai
published : 1 Aug 2024 at 08:18
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
The Criminal Court on Wednesday denied former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra permission to leave for Dubai on Thursday for medical treatment, just three weeks before the first hearing in the lese majeste case against him.
Thaksin filed the request on Saturday, seeking permission to leave the country and stay in Dubai from Aug 1-16.
Thaksin was arraigned on charges of lese majeste and computer crime over comments he made during a media interview in South Korea in 2015.
He is due in court on Aug 19 for the first hearing.
Thaksin said he wanted to see his Dubai doctors on Aug 2 and 8.
Thaksin said he also needed to meet important people on personal business in Dubai and would return to Thailand before his date with the court on Aug 19.
The court ruled that doctors in Thailand could treat him. The court said Thaksin’s appointments with other people in Dubai were a personal matter.
The court did not see any necessity for the overseas trip and as the requested period was close to Aug 19, Thaksin could not be allowed to leave the country. It dismissed the request.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- arraign (verb): to bring somebody to court in order to formally accuse them of a crime - ฟ้องกล่าวโทษ,นำตัวขึ้นศาล
- charge : an official statement accusing someone of committing a crime - ข้อกล่าวหา
- court: the place where legal trials take place and where crimes, etc. are judged - ศาล
- deny (verb): to cause to be unsuccessful; to not allow someone do something - ทำให้ไม่สำเร็จ, ไม่ยอม
- dismiss: to decide that a discussion or consideration should not continue - เลิก
- hearing (noun): an official meeting at which the facts about a crime, complaint, etc. are presented to the person or group of people who will have to decide what action to take - การพิจารณา
- lese majeste: the crime of offending, threatening or showing disrespect for a member of the royal family - หมิ่นพระบรมเดชานุภาพ
- matter: a situation or subject which is being dealt with or considered - เรื่อง, ภารกิจ, งาน
- necessity: the fact that something must happen or be done; the need for something; a situation that must happen and that cannot be avoided - ความจำเป็น
- permission: allowing someone to do something - การอนุญาต,การอนุมัติ,การยินยอม
- request: an act of asking for something in a formal or polite way - การขอร้อง
