Apple ad faces backlash

The Apple's advert carries scenes that are being criticised on social media. (Photo: Apple UK YouTube channel)Apple's advertisement features scenes that have drawn criticism on social media. (Photo: Apple UK YouTube Channel)

Apple's new short film, "The Underdogs: OOO (Out Of Office)," shot in Thailand, has attracted criticism on social media for its allegedly stereotypical portrayal of the country.

The film is the fifth in Apple's "At Work" series, uploaded to the official Apple UK YouTube channel. The nearly 10-minute film follows four employees travelling to Thailand on business, while showcasing various Apple products.

Shortly after its release, the advertisement sparked controversy over its depiction of the kingdom. Netizens criticised the use of a sepia filter, arguing that it made the country appear underdeveloped. Others criticised outdated representations of the airport, transportation, clothing and accommodations.

Copperwired Public Company Limited, Apple's distributor in Thailand, told local media company Thansettakij that the brand had no intention of offending any country.

Apple added that public perceptions might not align with the message the brand intended to convey.

Apple UK has disabled comments on the video.