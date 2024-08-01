Apple ad faces backlash
published : 1 Aug 2024 at 14:14
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Apple's new short film, "The Underdogs: OOO (Out Of Office)," shot in Thailand, has attracted criticism on social media for its allegedly stereotypical portrayal of the country.
The film is the fifth in Apple's "At Work" series, uploaded to the official Apple UK YouTube channel. The nearly 10-minute film follows four employees travelling to Thailand on business, while showcasing various Apple products.
Shortly after its release, the advertisement sparked controversy over its depiction of the kingdom. Netizens criticised the use of a sepia filter, arguing that it made the country appear underdeveloped. Others criticised outdated representations of the airport, transportation, clothing and accommodations.
Copperwired Public Company Limited, Apple's distributor in Thailand, told local media company Thansettakij that the brand had no intention of offending any country.
Apple added that public perceptions might not align with the message the brand intended to convey.
Apple UK has disabled comments on the video.
Vocabulary
- backlash: a strong negative and often angry reaction to something that has happened - การสะท้อนกลับอย่างรุนแรง
- controversy: a disagreement, especially about a public policy or a moral issue that a lot of people have strong feelings about - ความขัดแย้ง
- criticised: receiving words of disapproval over something that you have supposedly done wrong - ถูกวิจารณ์, โดนว่า
- depiction: showing an image of somebody/something in a picture - การบรรยายให้เห็นภาพ, การวาดภาพ
- intention: a plan in your mind to do something - ความตั้งใจ เจตนา แผนการ
- offend: to commit a crime against; to cause someone to be upset or angry - ฝ่าฝืนกฎ, ซึ่งก่อให้เกิดความขุ่นเคือง
- perception: a particular way of understanding or thinking about something - ความเข้าใจ
- representation (noun): a picture of something showing that thing in a certain way - รูปแทน
- sepia (n): a reddish-brown colour -
- showcase: to show the best qualities or parts of something - แสดง,ทำให้เห็นจุดเด่น
- underdeveloped: not built or made into a final complete up-to-date form -
- Keywords
- apple
- thailand
- social media
- advertisement
- controversy