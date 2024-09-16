Man arrested for raping, filming sex videos with daughter, 14

Police question a 32-year-old man alleged to have raped and filmed porn videos with his teen daughter following his arrest at a rented home in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Saturday. (Photo: Metropolitan Police Bureau)

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly detaining, raping and filming porn videos with his 14-year-old daughter, police revealed on Sunday.

The suspect, identified only as Mr Arnon, was arrested at his home in Hua Hin district on Saturday after avoiding arrest for nearly a month and a half.

Police were looking for Mr Arnon after he had stolen mobile phones in Bangkok in July and August. While trying to find him, investigators met his daughter and learned about the abuse.

The girl said her father took her to a clinic in Bangkok to get a contraceptive injection. He took her mobile phone and held her at a house in Pathum Thani, where he sexually abused her and filmed the activities for seven days.

The suspect beat the girl after discovering that she had secretly used her phone to text a relative, asking for help. The daughter managed to escape from the house and reported the crime to police.

Police said Mr Arnon destroyed evidence and removed security cameras from the house before fleeing. The man and his partner drugged the girl and persuaded other males to have sex with her for the making of sex video clips. Mr Arnon acted as an ‘admin’ of a social media platform account to live-broadcast sexual activities for money.

Mr Arnon denied all the charges during questioning.