Governor backs Bangkok congestion charge

Vehicles wait at a traffic light at the Asok intersection in Bangkok on Saturday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt backs the Transport Ministry's plan for a congestion fee on vehicles entering central Bangkok streets to fund a flat 20-baht fare policy for every electric train line.

Mr Chadchart said congestion charges are not a new concept, having been used in cities like London and Singapore. The idea is to encourage wider use of public transport and wean people off driving private cars in high-traffic areas.

However, he said that for such a system to work in Bangkok, the city must first ensure it has a reliable and accessible public transport network. This involves more than just improving electric trains, but also expanding bus services.

Mr Chadchart said the proposed congestion charge system would target vehicles entering Bangkok's central business district (CBD). If implemented, it would likely cover an extended zone rather than specific streets to prevent drivers from simply driving to nearby areas to avoid the charge, he said.

He added careful planning would be necessary to prevent families, particularly those driving children to school regularly, from being unduly affected.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the initiative will be modelled on the success of similar systems in other countries.

He also suggested the government buy back the concessions granted to companies to operate the electric train lines in Bangkok. This way, the government can keep the fares low and make electric train commuting affordable.