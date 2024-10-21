Governor backs Bangkok congestion charge
published : 21 Oct 2024 at 07:23
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt backs the Transport Ministry's plan for a congestion fee on vehicles entering central Bangkok streets to fund a flat 20-baht fare policy for every electric train line.
Mr Chadchart said congestion charges are not a new concept, having been used in cities like London and Singapore. The idea is to encourage wider use of public transport and wean people off driving private cars in high-traffic areas.
However, he said that for such a system to work in Bangkok, the city must first ensure it has a reliable and accessible public transport network. This involves more than just improving electric trains, but also expanding bus services.
Mr Chadchart said the proposed congestion charge system would target vehicles entering Bangkok's central business district (CBD). If implemented, it would likely cover an extended zone rather than specific streets to prevent drivers from simply driving to nearby areas to avoid the charge, he said.
He added careful planning would be necessary to prevent families, particularly those driving children to school regularly, from being unduly affected.
Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the initiative will be modelled on the success of similar systems in other countries.
He also suggested the government buy back the concessions granted to companies to operate the electric train lines in Bangkok. This way, the government can keep the fares low and make electric train commuting affordable.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- accessible: that can be reached, entered, used, seen, etc - ที่สามารถเข้าได้
- affordable: not expensive - ไม่แพง
- back: to support - สนับสนุน
- charge (noun): a payment or fee for something - ค่า
- commute: to regularly travel between work and home - เดินทางระหว่างบ้านและที่ทำงาน
- concession: a right that is given to a person or group to do a particular activity - สัมปทาน
- congestion: a situation in which a place is crowded with people or vehicles - แน่นขนัดไปด้วยรถหรือคน
- expand: to make or become larger (noun form: expansion) - ทำให้กว้าง, ทำให้ขยาย
- flat rate: a single price for a service - ค่าคงตัว
- proposed: suggested as an idea for a group to consider - ถูกเสนอ
- reliable: that you can depend on; that can be trusted to work well - เชื่อถือได้, ไว้ใจได้
- specific: involving or relating to only one particular thing or type of thing - เฉพาะเจาะจง, โดยเฉพาะ
- unduly (adj): more than you think is reasonable or necessary - อย่างมากเกินไป, อย่างเกินไป, อย่างเกินควร
- wean: wean off; to gradually help someone stop needing to use something; originally: weaning a baby off her mother's breast milk. -
- zone: an area that has an important or typical feature; an area where a particular activity is allowed or not allowed - พื้นที่, บริเวณ, เขต