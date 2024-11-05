Koh Kut is Thai territory: PM
published : 5 Nov 2024 at 08:31
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said there is no doubt about Koh Kut's status as a Thai sovereign territory, amid growing concern over the island's inclusion in a 2001 memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Cambodia about the management of resources in the overlapping claims area.
While there is no question about the island's status, the PM admitted that the controversial MoU cannot be revoked without Cambodia's agreement.
Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul recently explained the island's status.
"I confirm that Koh Kut undoubtedly and completely belongs to Thailand. Fellow Thais live there, and it is recognised as a district of Trat," Mr Anutin said.
The 2001 MoU between Thailand and Cambodia grabbed public attention after some people said that if the document is used as the basis for negotiations on the management of marine resources in the overlapping claims area, then the Thai government risks losing sovereignty over Koh Kut.
Thailand's Defence Minister said the MoU is meant to facilitate the management of marine resources in the Gulf of Thailand and has nothing to do with Koh Kut.
