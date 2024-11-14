Authorities assure Koh Phangan is safe

Tourists pack the beach in front of a local nightspot on Koh Phangan for the Full Moon Party in July 2022. (File Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

Authorities in Surat Thani province have said that Koh Phangan is safe, dismissing reports about a possible terror plot against Israelis on the tourist island as untrue.

They were responding on Wednesday to the news that Israeli authorities had advised their nationals in Thailand to remain vigilant following reports that they might be targeted during the Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan on Friday.

Israeli media outlets said the reports of a possible threat were contained in internal Thai police documents. Police reportedly have been carrying out intensive operations in response to the alerts, which were based on “concrete information”, the Israeli news site Ynet said.

Police and officials said the reports on various local and international media outlets had caused confusion. There will be patrols on the island as part of normal security measures during the Loy Krathong festival and the Full Moon Party, which will both take place on Friday.

Reports of a terror plot against Israelis on Koh Phangan were groundless, said police on the island.

The National Security Council in Israel said it had not changed its assessment of the threat level in Thailand, the Times of Israel reported. However, it called on Israelis to remain alert.