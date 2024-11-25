Monastery ‘using human bodies for meditation’

Police and rescue workers examine evidence at Pa Nakhon Chaibovorn monastery in a forest in Phichit province on Saturday, after responding to reports of cadavers being used in meditation practices. (Screenshots)

Forty-one cadavers used in meditation practices at a Buddhist monastery in Phichit province are being identified in a police investigation to determine whether they were obtained legally.

Authorities are gathering more information about the cadavers at Pa Nakhon Chaibovorn monastery in Pho Thale district and reviewing documents about their storage to determine if any wrongdoing occurred, police said on Saturday

Police will verify whether the deceased died from natural causes, despite the monastery's claim that the bodies had been donated by faithful members.

The National Office of Buddhism has also been asked to evaluate the monastery’s practices, which may conflict with Buddhist principles.

Kom Pattarakulprasert of the Phichit Office of Buddhism visited the monastery, run by Phra Ajarn Saifon Phandito, to observe the meditation practices. The inclusion of deceased bodies in meditation was a new and unusual approach, he said.

"I asked Phra Ajarn Saifon Phandito if there were any cadavers and was told that there were none," Mr Kom said.

"But when journalists discovered the 41 bodies, I was taken aback."