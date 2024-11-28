Medical costs in Thailand surge

A busy waiting area in a local hospital.

Medical costs in Thailand, which have been skyrocketing since 2020, are projected to increase by another 15% next year, say analysts.

According to global consultancy company Willis Towers Watson (WTW), the sharp increase in medical expenses comes from changes in health needs and healthcare delivery. Many individuals who postponed routine care during the pandemic now require more complex and costly treatment.

The medical community also observed higher infection rates, particularly in paediatric care, with children more susceptible to common illnesses as a consequence of reduced exposure to routine viruses during the lockdown periods.

These factors increased costs across all age groups and medical services, said WTW's Jeremy Lim.

Medical costs in Thailand are projected to increase by 14.2% in 2025, down from a 15.2% hike this year, he said.

If insurers, healthcare providers, policymakers and consumers work together, Thailand can create a resilient system that maintains access to quality care while managing costs responsibly, said Mr Lim.