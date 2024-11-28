Medical costs in Thailand surge
published : 28 Nov 2024 at 08:07
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Nareerat Wiriyapong
Medical costs in Thailand, which have been skyrocketing since 2020, are projected to increase by another 15% next year, say analysts.
According to global consultancy company Willis Towers Watson (WTW), the sharp increase in medical expenses comes from changes in health needs and healthcare delivery. Many individuals who postponed routine care during the pandemic now require more complex and costly treatment.
The medical community also observed higher infection rates, particularly in paediatric care, with children more susceptible to common illnesses as a consequence of reduced exposure to routine viruses during the lockdown periods.
These factors increased costs across all age groups and medical services, said WTW's Jeremy Lim.
Medical costs in Thailand are projected to increase by 14.2% in 2025, down from a 15.2% hike this year, he said.
If insurers, healthcare providers, policymakers and consumers work together, Thailand can create a resilient system that maintains access to quality care while managing costs responsibly, said Mr Lim.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- consultancy: the service of providing expert advice and help in some area - ปรึกษา, ปรึกษาหารือ
- costly (adj): expensive; costing a lot of money, especially more than you want to pay - แพง, ราคาสูง
- exposure: the state of being put into a situation in which something harmful or dangerous might affect you - การสัมผัส, การเปิดรับ
- hike: an increase - การเพิ่มสูงขึ้น
- medical: connected with illness and injury and their treatment - ทางการแพทย์, ด้านการแพทย์, เกี่ยวกับการแพทย์
- Paediatrics (noun): the branch of medicine concerned with children and their diseases - กุมารเวชศาสตร์
- pandemic: a disease that affects almost everyone in a very large area - โรคที่มีการแพร่กระจายหรือระบาดไปทั่ว
- project: to calculate based on information already known - คาดคะเน, ประเมิน
- resilient: able to quickly become strong, healthy or happy again after a problem, disappointment or illness - คืนสู่สภาพเดิม
- routine: ordinary and not interesting or special; usual and not done for any special reason - ตามปกติ
- skyrocket: to increase very quickly - ลอยขึ้นสูงอย่างฉับพลัน
- surge: to increase very quickly - เพิ่มขึ้นอย่างรวดเร็ว
- susceptible: easily influenced or affected by something - อ่อนแอ,หวั่นไหวง่าย