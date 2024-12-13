Ex-minister’s father held in murder of adopted son
published : 13 Dec 2024 at 08:59
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
A veteran Prachin Buri politician and father of a former cabinet minister is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of his adopted son over what police say was a political dispute.
Soonthorn Vilawan, the 86-year-old president of the Prachin Buri Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), was arrested along with six aides after the shooting at Mr Soonthorn’s house at about 8.20pm on Wednesday.
Chaimet Sitsanitphong, 49, a provincial council member and adopted son of Mr Soonthorn, was found lying dead with gunshot wounds near the stairs on the first floor of the house. More than 10 bullets were scattered nearby.
Police said Chaimet had been shot dead by Mr Sunthorn’s aides. All seven men, including the gunmen and Mr Soonthorn, were taken to the police station for questioning.
Police said they were told that Chaimet had gone to the house at about 7.30pm on Wednesday to talk with Mr Soonthorn about an upcoming PAO election.
The pair later got involved in a heated argument. Two aides pulled out their guns and fired at Chaimet before fleeing, police said. The gunmen were arrested later that night.
During questioning, Mr Soonthorn claimed he was taking a rest inside his room and was not aware of what had happened, police said.
Vocabulary
- adopted: legally part of a family which is not the one in which you were born into - บุญธรรม
- aide: someone whose job is to help another person in their work - ผู้ช่วย
- aware (adj): knowing that something exists, or to have knowledge or experience of a particular thing - ทราบ, รับรู้
- bullet: a small, metal object that is shot from a gun - กระสุนปืน
- council: a group of people chosen to give advice, make rules, do research, provide money - สภา, คณะกรรมการ
- election (noun): the process of choosing a person or a group of person for a position, especially by voting - การเลือกตั้ง
- flee: to leave a place or person quickly because you are afraid of possible danger - หนี อพยพ
- heated: angry - โกรธ, ฉุนเฉียว
- minister: a member of the cabinet, the group of government ministers who make and approve government policy - รัฐมนตรี
- provincial (adj): related to "provinces" , the different parts of a country - ประจำจังหวัด, ส่วนท้องถิ่น
- questioning: when the police asks a person questions in the investigation of a crime -
- veteran: a person who has a lot of experience in a particular area or activity - สส.)หน้าเก่า, (สส.)หลายสมัย, ผู้อาวุโส, ทหารผ่านศึก
- Keywords
- shooting
- Prachin Buri
- Soonthorn Vilawan
- arrest