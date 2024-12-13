Ex-minister’s father held in murder of adopted son

Police arrive at the house of Soonthorn Vilawan, the Prachin Buri Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) chief, after being alerted about a fatal shooting on Wednesday night. (Photo: Manit Sanubboon)

A veteran Prachin Buri politician and father of a former cabinet minister is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of his adopted son over what police say was a political dispute.

Soonthorn Vilawan, the 86-year-old president of the Prachin Buri Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), was arrested along with six aides after the shooting at Mr Soonthorn’s house at about 8.20pm on Wednesday.

Chaimet Sitsanitphong, 49, a provincial council member and adopted son of Mr Soonthorn, was found lying dead with gunshot wounds near the stairs on the first floor of the house. More than 10 bullets were scattered nearby.

Police said Chaimet had been shot dead by Mr Sunthorn’s aides. All seven men, including the gunmen and Mr Soonthorn, were taken to the police station for questioning.

Police said they were told that Chaimet had gone to the house at about 7.30pm on Wednesday to talk with Mr Soonthorn about an upcoming PAO election.

The pair later got involved in a heated argument. Two aides pulled out their guns and fired at Chaimet before fleeing, police said. The gunmen were arrested later that night.

During questioning, Mr Soonthorn claimed he was taking a rest inside his room and was not aware of what had happened, police said.