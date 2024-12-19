Japanese phone scammers arrested in Pattaya
published : 19 Dec 2024 at 07:29
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
Immigration police in Pattaya have arrested five Japanese men allegedly operating a call scam centre that has been defrauding elderly Japanese out of about 5 million baht a day.
The Japanese embassy had informed the Immigration Bureau that a scam gang operating from Thailand was telling elderly people in Japan that they would receive refunds for past medical expenses worth millions of yen, but to make it work they would first have to send them at least 500,000 yen (about 111,600 baht).
Immigration police had then raided two pool villas.
They arrested two Japanese suspects at one residence. The two men allegedly commanded the call scam gang.
Police also seized 42 mobile phones and tablet computers, along with scammers’ scripts, recorded conversations between scammers and victims and victims’ data.
At the second villa, three Japanese suspects were arrested. They were hired to make the calls to potential victims.
Police said 37 mobile phones and tablet computers, lists and data of victims and scammers’ scripts were also seized at this villa.
Police said one of the gang leaders was a member of the Japanese Yakuza. The gang had been tricking victims out of about 24 million yen a day, about 5 million baht.
The gang had Thai nominees running businesses to launder the money, police said.
Vocabulary
- gang (noun): a group of criminals who work together; a group of young people who spend time together causing trouble - แก๊ง, กลุ่มโจร
- Immigration Bureau: the government agency dealing with people entering and leaving the country and those who want to live there - สำนักงานตรวจคนเข้าเมือง
- launder (verb): to hide the origin of money obtained from illegal activities by putting it into legal businesses ฟอกเงิน - ฟอกเงิน
- nominee: a legal arrangement whereby investments are held by a a person or company on behalf of the real owner - ผู้รับถือหุ้นให้บุคคลอื่นที่ไม่ต้องการจะเปิดเผยตัวตน
- raid: to use force to enter a place suddenly in order to arrest people or search for something such as illegal weapons or drugs - บุกเข้าจับ, เข้าตรวจค้น
- refund: a reimbursement; an amount of money that is given back to you - เงินที่คืนให้
- scam: a dishonest plan, especially for getting money - กลโกง, แผนร้าย
- scammer (noun): a criminal is clever at tricking you out of your money by taking advantage of any weaknesses they can discover - นักฉ้อโกง, นักหลอกลวง
- script: a written text of a play, film/movie, broadcast, talk, etc - ตัวเขียน,ต้นฉบับ, บท
- seize (verb): to take something using force - ยึด, จับกุม
- victims : people who are killed injured or harmed in some way from an accident, natural disaster, crime, etc. - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย
- villa: a house usually in the countryside or near the sea - บ้านพักตากอากาศ, บ้านพักของเศรษฐีในชนบท
- yakuza (n): a Japanese organized crime syndicate similar to the Mafia -