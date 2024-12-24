Eighteen traffic police officers suspended for taking bribes

Eighteen traffic police in Udon Thani have been suspended from duty pending an investigation over traffic ticket bribes.

The controversy was sparked by a report on the "E-Sor Khayee Laek" Facebook page, which uploaded a video clip showing traffic police offering an offender two options -- pay now or be issued a ticket.

The post prompted widespread criticism from the public.

Police confirmed the incident took place on Dec 21 on Mittraphap Road.

The local superintendent ordered disciplinary action against 18 traffic officers involved, which includes temporary suspension from their duties.

He urged the public to report any unclear or improper conduct by traffic police, before promising to address the concerns and ensure transparency.

Meanwhile in Nonthaburi, a traffic police officer was also caught on tape collecting traffic fines in cash without issuing tickets. The incident took place at the traffic-light control station at Phong Phet intersection.

Rattanathibet Police has been called on to investigate the incident.