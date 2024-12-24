Eighteen traffic police officers suspended for taking bribes
published : 24 Dec 2024 at 07:31
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Eighteen traffic police in Udon Thani have been suspended from duty pending an investigation over traffic ticket bribes.
The controversy was sparked by a report on the "E-Sor Khayee Laek" Facebook page, which uploaded a video clip showing traffic police offering an offender two options -- pay now or be issued a ticket.
The post prompted widespread criticism from the public.
Police confirmed the incident took place on Dec 21 on Mittraphap Road.
The local superintendent ordered disciplinary action against 18 traffic officers involved, which includes temporary suspension from their duties.
He urged the public to report any unclear or improper conduct by traffic police, before promising to address the concerns and ensure transparency.
Meanwhile in Nonthaburi, a traffic police officer was also caught on tape collecting traffic fines in cash without issuing tickets. The incident took place at the traffic-light control station at Phong Phet intersection.
Rattanathibet Police has been called on to investigate the incident.
Vocabulary
- bribe: money or a present given to someone so that they will help you doing something dishonest or illegal - สินบน
- conduct: the way something is carried out; the way someone behaves, especially in relation to particular rules or accepted ways of behaving - การดำเนินการ, ความประพฤติ
- controversy: a disagreement, especially about a public policy or a moral issue that a lot of people have strong feelings about - ความขัดแย้ง
- criticism: comments that show that you think something is wrong or bad - การวิจารณ์
- disciplinary action: punishment of people who do not obey the rules - การลงโทษเนื่องจากการฝ่าฝืนวินัย หรือระเบียบ
- improper: not suited or appropriate to the situation - ไม่เหมาะสม ไม่สมควร
- offender: a person who is guilty of a crime - ผู้กระทำความผิด
- spark: to make something happen - ก่อให้เกิด
- superintendent: a senior police officer - เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจระดับสูง
- suspension: stopping for a period of time - การยกเลิกชั่วคราว, การระงับชั่วคราว
- transparency: an honest way of doing things that allows other people to know exactly what you are doing - ความโปร่งใส