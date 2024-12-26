Attempt to smuggle gorilla to Thailand fails

An infant gorilla looks out from the wooden crate in which it was found at Istanbul Airport on Dec 22. The animal was being shipped from Nigeria to Thailand, Turkish authorities said. (Photo: Turkish Trade Ministry via Reuters)

Thai authorities on Wednesday raided a company in Nakhon Pathom that has been linked to an unsuccessful attempt to smuggle a gorilla into the country.

TK Farm International Trading was raided following the seizure of the infant gorilla at Istanbul Airport in Turkey.

The gorilla was found during a search by customs officers during the flight’s transit from Nigeria to Bangkok via Turkey, said the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

The animal was found in a wooden shipping crate. It is now being cared for by veterinarians in Turkey.

Officials at Istanbul Airport made the discovery on Dec 22.

The shipment was said to contain 50 rabbits and was addressed to a destination in Thailand.

According to the department, it is possible that airport workers in both Thailand and Nigeria are involved with the illegal animal trade, while the company in Nakhon Pathom acted as a go-between.

TK Farm is legally registered as an animal importer and breeder and has a shopfront in Chatuchak Market in Bangkok.

When police and wildlife officers arrived at the farm, owner Siriwat Suphakitkasem told them that an African man, identified only as David, had contacted the company to help him import 50 rabbits a week earlier.

Mr Siriwat said his company agreed to handle all the import procedures and paperwork for 150,000 baht.

He confirmed that he had taken delivery of 50 rabbits. He said he was not aware that the same shipment also contained an infant gorilla.