Extra prison time for policeman who killed campus dog
published : 14 Jan 2025 at 08:12
writer: Gary Boyle
The Court of Appeal has increased the severity of the prison sentence given to a police officer who bludgeoned to death the dog that was the unofficial mascot of Chiang Mai University.
The dog's name was Tia Morchor and he was unofficially the university's mascot. He lived on campus and took part in university activities, including the traditional walk up Doi Suthep for new students.
Tia means short in Thai and Morchor is the Thai abbreviation of Chiang Mai University.
Earlier reports said the officer served in a Border Patrol Police unit in San Sai district of Chiang Mai province and had been suspended from duty. Some media outlets named him as Pol Cpl Prinya Panyaburt, but this was not confirmed.
The dog was reported missing in May 2020. At the time, the policeman was 27 years old and the dog was aged 8 years.
A university employee reported to police that the dog had been missing from the campus since May 4, 2020. The animal was found dead three days later with a fractured skull, dumped by a roadside.
Campus security recordings showed the dog being taken away by the officer on his motorcycle. He claimed the dog jumped off the bike and was killed in the fall.
The Criminal Court last year sentenced him to six months for animal cruelty.
The Appeal Court has now ordered the officer to pay the university 100,000 baht in damages and extended his prison term to 16 months.
Vocabulary
- abbreviation (noun): a short form of a word, etc - อักษรย่อ, คำย่อ
- Appeal Court (Court of Appeal) : a court that decides requests that a decision made by a lower court be changed - ศาลอุทธรณ์
- bludgeon (verb): to hit somebody several times with a heavy object - ตีด้วยดิ้ว,ตีด้วยกระบอง
- border: the official line separating two areas, regions or countries - เขตแดน อาณาเขต
- campus (noun): the buildings of a university, college or business and the land around them - พื้นที่ที่เป็นที่ตั้งของมหาวิทยาลัย
- claim: to say that something is true although it has not been proved and other people may not believe it - อ้าง
- confirm (verb): to state or show that something is definitely true or correct, especially by providing evidence - ยืนยัน
- Criminal Court: a court which hears criminal cases, i.e., cases where people are accused of breaking a law and where punishment involves going to jail. - ศาลอาญา
- cruelty: behaviour that deliberately causes pain to other people or animals - อย่างโหดเหี้ยม
- damages: money that a court awards to a person who sued another person for causing injury to them -
- fracture: a break or crack in something hard, especially a bone - การแตก (โดยเฉพาะกระดูก)
- mascot: an animal, a toy, etc. that that represents an organisation, event etc, or that people believe will bring them good luck - สัญลักษณ์, ตัวนำโชค
- prison: a place where criminals are put to stay for a period of time as punishment for a crime - คุก, ,เรือนจำ
- skull : the bones of the head - กระโหลกศีรษะ
- suspend: to stop for a period of time - ยกเลิกชั่วคราว, ระงับชั่วคราว