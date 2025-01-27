Bangkok Port a possible casino site

Bangkok Port in Klong Toey area. The Transport Ministry has given the green light for Bangkok Port to house an integrated entertainment complex. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit on Friday said his deputy, Manaporn Charoensri, will form a committee on the feasibility of developing an entertainment complex in areas such as ports.

He said multiple locations are being considered.

Regarding Bangkok Port in the Klong Toey area, Mr Suriya said the location has great potential, given it is a sizeable plot of land with scenic river views and the capability to be transformed into a yacht marina.

Mr Suriya said Bangkok itself is a suitable location for such a development.

As for Laem Chabang or Pattaya having an entertainment complex -- which would also house a casino -- he said the decision lies with a national committee, and the Transport Ministry has no authority to fix a location.

An academic who specialises in social problems that are allegedly caused by gambling, has expressed concern over whether the government can handle more problems from lawful gambling as it cannot even resolve the existing issues of illegal gambling dens and websites.

He said the gambling "demons" that have been haunting cities, territories and countries like Las Vegas, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Singapore are now creeping their way into Thailand.

He also pointed out that casinos typically target adults, whereas online gambling seems easily accessible to younger people.

Controlling age restrictions online is far more challenging, increasing the risk of addiction among children and adolescents, he said.