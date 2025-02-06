Chon Buri police reject Brit’s ‘Thai holiday hell’ tale

Chon Buri Provincial Police have officially refuted British media reports about mistreatment of a tourist by Pattaya police.

The widely read report in the Daily Mail on Feb 2 said that Andrew Hopkins, 55, was arrested, assaulted and extorted for 15,000 baht by Pattaya police merely for bumping into a directional sign.

Chon Buri police on Wednesday issued an official statement to the British Embassy and the media outlet. He called for a correction of the “misleading” report, which they said had hurt the reputation of Pattaya and its police force.

The account in the Daily Mail is highly inaccurate, police said.

They said the incident occurred on Nov 22, 2024, when Mr Hopkins, reportedly drunk, caused a disturbance by shouting loudly and damaging an automatic entrance gate at the Hi-Park Residence in Pattaya.

The property owner reported him to the police, who attempted to calm him at the scene. When he refused to cooperate, he was taken into custody and charged.

After his release, Mr Hopkins, returned to the same location and once again disturbed the residents, prompting a second police response.

The Daily Mail quoted Mr Hopkins as saying: “They threw me onto the back of a pickup truck and locked me in a cell for around 36 hours.

“Eventually, an Italian man arrived and told me I had to pay 15,000 baht in cash to be released.”

Police said there was no instance of extortion.

Mr Hopkins is now pursuing claims with Airbnb’s insurers and his own travel insurance, while the UK Home Office has lodged a formal complaint with Thai authorities, the Daily Mail reported.

Chon Buri police said that the handling of Mr Hopkins’ case was above board.