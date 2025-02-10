Four Israelis deported after Pai hospital rampage

Tourist police and Immigration Bureau (IB) officers are cracking down on tourism-related offences in Pai district of Mae Hong Son province following the deportation of four Israeli nationals involved in a violent rampage at Pai Hospital.

The Israelis were deported after the incident last Sunday.

They broke into the hospital's emergency room, caused chaos and vandalised public property after a motorcycle crash left a fellow Israeli injured.

The situation escalated when the Israeli tourists who came to visit their injured friend refused to leave, prompting hospital staff to contact the police.

The four were fined 3,000 baht each, had their tourist visas revoked, and were deported back to Israel.

Pai district, a doctor at the hospital said, has become a hub for Israeli tourists, with some illegally operating motorcycle riding schools and others driving without a valid licence, leading to road accidents.

The Tourist Police Bureau (TPB) has ordered TPB agencies to strictly enforce the law against foreign tourists who violate regulations, regardless of nationality.

Following the order, the TPB and IB conducted a series of raids in Pai district on Saturday, involving over 50 officers who covered various spots.

During the operation, authorities arrested a foreign national who had illegally entered the country, an employer who hired illegal migrant workers, and a homeowner who allowed an undocumented migrant to stay on their property without notifying authorities.