Thailand’s corruption score slips
published : 13 Feb 2025 at 07:22
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Thailand’s score has in the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) declined to 34 from 35 the year before, though its global ranking improved one place to 107th, according to Transparency International.
The latest survey released this week by Transparency International covered 180 countries worldwide. Denmark topped the list of cleanest countries with 90 points out of 100, followed by Finland (88), Singapore (84), New Zealand (83), while Luxembourg, Norway and Switzerland were tied with 81 points.
Thailand’s global ranking was on par with five other countries: Algeria, Brazil, Malawi, Nepal and Niger. The Kingdom ranked fifth in Asean, with Singapore the highest and Myanmar the lowest at 168th with a score of 16.
The three worst performers in the 2024 survey were South Sudan with 8 points, Somalia (9) and Venezuela (10).
Berlin-based Transparency International said the global average score was unchanged from the year before at 43, with two-thirds of the countries surveyed scoring below 50.
The survey ranks countries and territories according to the levels of public-sector corruption perceived by experts and businesspeople. It relies on 13 independent data sources, among them the World Economic Forum.
Vocabulary
- clean: not corrupt -
- corruption (n): dishonest or illegal behaviour, especially of people in authority -
- on par with: equal to -
- perceive: to think of or understand something in a particular way - เข้าใจ, รับรู้
- public sector: government sector; part of the economy controlled by the government - ภาครัฐบาล
- rank: to put someone or something into a position according to their success, importance, size etc - จัดลำดับ
- score: the final result in a game, competition, etc - ผลการแข่งขัน
- slip: to fall to a lower level; to become worse - ตกต่ำ,เสื่อม,เสื่อมโทรม
- survey: to make an examination of something to find out about its condition - สำรวจ
- territory: an area of land controlled by a particular country, leader or army - อาณาบริเวณ อาณาเขตประเทศ
- transparency: an honest way of doing things that allows other people to know exactly what you are doing - ความโปร่งใส