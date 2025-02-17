Foreign tourist crowds spark tension in Pai
published : 17 Feb 2025 at 08:20
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Rosie Leishman
Amid the mountains of northern Thailand, Pai is a hub for backpackers to lie in hammocks, swim in waterfalls, walk along the Bamboo Bridge and bask in the sun.
However, an overpopulation of tourists creating tension for locals.
Once a quiet market village, Pai is now a hotspot for tourists. Famous for its cheap lifestyle and lively party scene, Pai is a backpacker's dream.
The walkable city layout, affordable food and weather are the factors that make Pai so special, twenty-nine-year-old Canadian traveller Alex Chambers said.
Walking around Pai, you can see foreigners driving around on rented scooters, waterfall hopping and chasing the sunset at Pai Canyon, said Mr Chambers.
Tipsy Tubing is another popular Pai activity, where hundreds of travellers pay 250 baht to float down the Pai River on inflatable tubes, stopping at bars along the way. With drinks in hand, hundreds of backpackers join in Tipsy Tubing every week.
The booming tourism has turned a once quiet town into the centre of northern Thailand's backpacking scene. Despite boosting the local economy by bringing money into the valley, Pai is also at risk of feeling culturally washed out.
With Pai town overpopulated with foreigners, locals mostly live outside the central area.
"There is some tension between the locals and foreigners because of clashing cultures," said Mr Chambers.
"The thing that annoys the locals is the behaviour that some foreigners are bringing from their cultures into the valley," he said, with some tourists acting disrespectfully at local shops and restaurants or after alcohol-fuelled activities.
Mr Chambers said the tension will likely subside when most tourists leave during the upcoming burning season.
Vocabulary
- backpacker (noun): A person who travels on holiday/vacation carrying equipment and clothes in a backpack (a large bag, often supported on a light metal frame, carried on the back and used especially by people who go climbing or walking) - ผู้ใส่กระเป๋าสะพายหลัง
- booming: suddenly increasing in trade and economic activity - เฟื่องฟู
- clash: to argue very angrily with someone - ขัดแย้ง
- culturally: related to the customs and beliefs, art, way of life and social organization of a particular country or group - วัฒนธรรม
- disrespectfully: showing a lack of respect for somebody/something - ที่ไม่เคารพ, ดูหมิ่น
- hotspot: a place where there is a lot of activity, or a higher temperature than normal -
- inflatable (adj): able to be filled with air, especially to be able to float in the air or water - ซึ่งทำให้พองได้
- scooter (noun): a small motorcycle or other similar vehicle; a child’s vehicle with two small wheels attached to a narrow board with a vertical handle. - รถมอเตอร์ไซด์ที่มีขนาดเล็กและมีแผ่นรองเท้า, รถของเล่นเด็กที่ใช้เท้าถีบ
- subside: to become weaker, less violent, or less severe - ลดลง
- tension: the feeling caused by a lack of trust between people, groups or countries - ความตึงเครียด
- tube: a long hollow cylinder made from plastic, metal, rubber or glass - ท่อ, หลอด