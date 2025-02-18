Thais effectively barred from entering new casinos

If the new draft regulation is approved, casinos in Thailand would effectively admit only foreigners. (Reuters illustration)

Thailand has proposed tough entry requirements for local gamblers in casinos as it plans to build a major gaming industry to boost tourism.

Thais must have at least 50 million baht in fixed deposits for at least six months to be able to enter casinos, according to the draft issued by the Office of the Council of State.

The requirements, which also include a maximum entry fee of 5,000 baht, will effectively block a large percentage of the population. Most forms of gambling are illegal in Thailand but illicit betting is rife.

A Citi report late last year estimated that about half of people age 20 and more in Thailand could be casino players, providing a base for the country to potentially become the world's third largest gambling destination.

However, an entry fee as high as 5,000 baht would restrict casino access to upper middle class and wealthier Thais.

Fresh public hearings for the new draft law will be held between Feb 15 and March 1.

Thailand allows gambling in state-controlled horse racing, the lottery and betting on some sports, such as boxing.

An opinion poll last month found that most Thais oppose the casino plan and some political parties argue that building a gambling industry would worsen social problems.