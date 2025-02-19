Thai police chief vows crackdown on unruly expats

Four Israelis who broke into and vandalised the emergency room at Pai Hospital in Mae Hong Son province prepare to board a flight at Suvarnabhumi airport after being deported from Thailand. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Thailand's police chief has set a seven-day deadline for officers to investigate foreign nationals living in Pai district of Mae Hong Son for alleged illegal activities and causing public disturbances.

The order comes amid a growing number of complaints directed at Israelis living in the northern tourist town, which has also led to misinformation spreading online.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday dismissed reports that many Israelis who settled in Pai had posted signs to ban Thais from entering their properties.

Another post said some Israelis viewed Pai as a new “promised land” and that more than 30,000 had moved to the district, which Ms Paetongtarn said is not true.

The actual population of Israelis in Pai is estimated to be around 3,000, according to local media reports.

The popularity of Pai with Israelis is such that a chabad — Hebrew for community centre — has been built not far from the local police station.

Some local residents, however, have complained that a lot of noisy parties are also held at the chabad.

Some Thai restaurants in the town have reportedly banned Israelis.

In Pai, residents in recent weeks have reported a number of incidents involving Israeli nationals. The most widely publicised one involved four Israelis who vandalised the emergency room at Pai Hospital after seeing a compatriot who was being treated there after a motorcycle accident.