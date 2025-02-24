Israelis in Thailand encouraged to behave respectfully

A shop in Pai district of Mae Hong Son posts a sign saying “NO ISRAEL HERE” after tourists caused disturbances in the community. (File photo)

The Embassy of Israel in Thailand has issued guidelines for Israeli nationals in the kingdom after experiencing backlash over perceived unruly behaviour in Pai district of Mae Hong Son province.

On Friday, the embassy shared a post on its Facebook page with recommendations for behaviour while in Thailand. It followed concerns raised by many Thai people about the actions of some Israelis in the northern tourist town, particularly surrounding the setup of a Jewish synagogue, which some worry could signify encroachment.

Local authorities have confirmed that the establishment of the chabad — a community centre where religious services are also held — is lawful, and all of the Israelis seen as causing disturbances were tourists.

In response, the embassy advised its citizens to follow Thai traditions and laws.

Among the recommendations were to avoid loud noise in public spaces, respect private property, comply with traffic laws, dress appropriately and engage politely with locals.

The announcement included a report that several Israelis have been deported from Thailand in recent weeks for local legal violations.

Residents of Pai in recent weeks have reported a string of incidents involving Israeli nationals. The most widely publicised one involved four men who vandalised the emergency room at Pai Hospital after barging in to see a compatriot who was being treated there after a motorcycle accident.