Bangkok's unhealthy trash diet

Food waste is a major source of garbage.

Bangkok faces significant challenges in waste management, as food makes up nearly half of the garbage generated in the city.

From Oct 1, 2023 to Sept 30, 2024, authorities collected an average of 9,238 tonnes of waste per day, according to the Environment Department of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

"Food waste made up more than 49% of total waste collected," said Panuwatt Ontes of the department.

Non-recycled plastics account for around 18% of total waste, while non-recycled paper represents 10% of daily collection, according to the department.

The Thai Restaurant Association acknowledged the restaurant sector is a significant generator of waste, saying that a large restaurant can produce up to a tonne of waste a day.

That makes it essential for restaurant operators to implement effective waste management strategies such as garbage separation, it said.

Mr Panuwatt said the BMA plans to increase garbage collection fees from 20 baht to 60 baht soon.

However, households that register with the BMA and participate in a rubbish sorting campaign can take photos of their efforts and submit them via the BKK WASTE PAY mobile app. These households will continue to pay the monthly fee of 20 baht, said Mr Panuwatt.

For large properties such as shopping malls that produce more than 200kg of garbage a day, the BMA is increasing the collection fee to 8,000 baht from 2,000 baht for every 200kg.

He said around 40% of household waste is food waste, another 40% is recyclable waste, and 20% is non-recyclable waste.