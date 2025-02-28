Singaporean hacking suspect arrested in Bangkok
published : 28 Feb 2025 at 08:17
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
A 39-year-old Singaporean man linked to dozens of high-profile hacking cases in Thailand and other countries has been arrested in Bangkok, police said on Thursday.
The investigation began after a company informed Thai police that it had received a threat from an X account, 0mid16B Group, to pay a sum of money; otherwise, their customers’ personal data would be revealed which could cause huge damage to the business, police said on Thursday.
After investigators contacted the Singapore Police Force, it was found that the account was a well-known hacker, aka Desorden GhostR, who had caused significant data breaches of companies in many countries since 2020.
Police tracking the X account found that the suspect lived in a house in Ramkhamhaeng district of Bangkok. Police arrested him there and seized a luxury car, branded bags and electronic devices used for hacking, worth over 10 million baht.
The suspect, identified only as Chingwei, admitted to hacking database systems of 20 companies in Thailand and over 50 in other countries, according to police. One of the cases in Thailand involved the Black Canyon restaurant chain in 2024.
Police said the suspect told them he earned money from selling the stolen data via an online platform on the dark web, where transactions take place in cryptocurrency. The minimum price was $10,000, he said.
Vocabulary
- admitted (verb): agreed that something is true, especially when you are unhappy, sorry or surprised about it - ยอมรับ
- cryptocurrency (noun): one of a number of currencies used as digital cash without involving the banking system -
- damage (noun): physical harm caused to something which makes it less attractive, useful or valuable - ความเสียหาย
- dark web (n): the part of the World Wide Web that is only accessible by means of special software, allowing users and website operators to remain anonymous or untraceable -
- data: facts or information used for making calculations or decisions - ข้อมูล
- hack: to secretly find a way of looking at and/or changing information on somebody else's computer system without permission - เจาะเข้าโปรแกรมคอมพิวเตอร์อย่างผิดกฎหมาย
- hacker: a person who secretly finds a way of looking at and/or changing information on somebody else's computer system without permission - ผู้ที่มีความชำนาญในการใช้คอมพิวเตอร์ไปในทางที่ผิดกฎหมาย เช่น แอบขโมยข้อมูลจากคอมพิวเตอร์ในเครือข่าย
- luxury: the best and most expensive of something - ที่หรูหรา
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- threat (noun): an occasion when someone says or does something that indicates they will cause you harm or problems, especially if you do not do what they want you to do - การคุกคาม,การขู่เข็ญ
- transactions (noun): the action or process of buying or selling things - การค้า, การติดต่อทางธุรกิจ
- Keywords
- Thailand
- Singaporean
- hacking
- arrested
- technology