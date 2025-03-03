Casino entry 'for richest Thais only'

Students hold up placards opposing key government policies, including casino legalisation, in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, on Feb 18. (Photo: Several Chana Rak Thin)

Only Thais who have held at least 50 million baht in a fixed deposit account for no less than six months will be allowed to enter any new casino-entertainment complex, says a government source.

Thais must also pre-register and pay a fee before being allowed in, the source added.

Another key provisions include all visitors needing to show a passport or ID card, and a ban on online gambling and live-streaming of gambling activities from the casino.

The source said the Council of State (CoS) returned a bill to the government on Feb 28 for further work and it remains to be seen whether the cabinet will approve the bill.

Previously, the CoS said the requirement would limit gambling to those with financial means and exclude most Thais from being patrons due to gambling concerns.

The requirement drew concern from Thailand's Deputy Finance Minister who said that the need for gamblers to have a large amount of money in their bank account would mean that many Thais would continue to visit illegal gambling dens or casinos along the border.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said last month the bill was unlikely to be approved by the cabinet with an entry requirement imposed for Thais.