Casino entry 'for richest Thais only'
published : 3 Mar 2025 at 09:56
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Only Thais who have held at least 50 million baht in a fixed deposit account for no less than six months will be allowed to enter any new casino-entertainment complex, says a government source.
Thais must also pre-register and pay a fee before being allowed in, the source added.
Another key provisions include all visitors needing to show a passport or ID card, and a ban on online gambling and live-streaming of gambling activities from the casino.
The source said the Council of State (CoS) returned a bill to the government on Feb 28 for further work and it remains to be seen whether the cabinet will approve the bill.
Previously, the CoS said the requirement would limit gambling to those with financial means and exclude most Thais from being patrons due to gambling concerns.
The requirement drew concern from Thailand's Deputy Finance Minister who said that the need for gamblers to have a large amount of money in their bank account would mean that many Thais would continue to visit illegal gambling dens or casinos along the border.
Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said last month the bill was unlikely to be approved by the cabinet with an entry requirement imposed for Thais.
Vocabulary
- bill: a proposal for a law - ร่างกฎหมาย
- cabinet: the group of government ministers who make and approve government policy - คณะรัฐมนตรี
- casino: a building where gambling games, especially roulette and card games are played for money - บ่อนการพนัน
- Council of State: an official organisation that advises the government on proposed laws and other legal matters - คณะกรรมการกฤษฎีกาและสำนักงานคณะกรรมการกฤษฎีกา
- exclude: to intentionally not include something - แยกออกไป
- fee: an amount of money that you pay to be allowed to do something - ค่าธรรมเนียม
- gambling: the activity of betting money, for example in a game or on a horse race - การพนัน
- means (noun): the money that a person has; having great wealth - เงินทอง, ทรัพย์สมบัติ, ทรัพย์สิน
- patron: a customer; someone who uses a particular entertainment place, hotel, restaurant, etc. - ลูกค้า
- provisions: parts of an agreement or law that deal with particular problems or issues - เงื่อนไข
- remains to be seen: don't know what will happen yet -