Thailand considers wall on Cambodia border

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is briefed by police on the cross-border situation during her border visit to Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo province on Friday. (Photo: Government House)

Thailand will study the feasibility of building a wall along part of its border with Cambodia to prevent illegal crossings, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Monday.

The wall would be part of efforts to hit the network of call-scam centres based just outside Thailand's borders and whose global victims include large numbers of Thais.

The crackdown on these criminal organisations involved in massive financial fraud, mostly operated by Chinese gangsters based in Cambodia and Myanmar, is being expanded.

Hundreds of thousands of people believing they were going to legitimate jobs have been trafficked by these criminal gangs in recent years and held in virtual slavery, according to the United Nations.

At the weekend, Thai police received 119 Thai nationals from Cambodian authorities after a raid in the Cambodian border town of Poipet rescued at least 215 people held in a scammer's compound.

Mr Jirayu said the possible construction of a wall was one idea discussed at Monday's cabinet meeting. The Foreign and Defence ministries were assigned to hold talks on the matter with Cambodian authorities, he said

The Cambodian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the wall proposal.

Thailand and Cambodia share a border of 817 kilometres. The Thai Defence Ministry has previously proposed a wall along a 55-kilometre stretch of the border with many natural crossings in the Sa Kaeo-Poipet area. It is currently protected by razor wire.