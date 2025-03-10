Suicide 'most likely' cause of Joe Ferrari's cell death
published : 10 Mar 2025 at 08:18
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
An autopsy on the body of Pol Col Thitisan "Joe Ferrari" Utthanaphon has indicated the probable cause of death was suicide by hanging, although his relatives do not believe he took his own life.
Dr Worawee Waiyawuth of the Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS) said on Sunday the autopsy suggested Thitisan had used a small towel as a makeshift noose to take his own life.
He said there was bruising on the back and hip, but they were from old wounds.
Regarding bloodstains found by Thitisan's relatives on the floor of his cell in Klong Prem Central Prison when they came to see the body, Dr Worawee said forensic officials believed the blood may have come out of the body after his death.
However Thitisan's lawyer said Thitisan's relatives will send the body for another post-mortem examination at Chulalongkorn University for a second opinion.
Thitisan, a police officer convicted for the torture and killing of a drug suspect in 2021, was found hanged in his cell at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok on Friday night.
He was found against his cell door with "bruised fingers and no pulse," the statement said. A towel around his neck was tied to the cell door.
Thitisan had been sentenced to life imprisonment and had served three years and six months.
On Feb 26, Thitisan's mother asked for an investigation after Thitisan was attacked by a prison guard.
Vocabulary
- autopsy: a medical examination of a dead person’s body to find out why they died - การชันสูตรศพ
- bloodstain (noun): a mark or spot of blood on something - รอยเลือด,จุดที่เปื้อนเลือด
- bruising: marks that you get on your body if you are hit or if you knock against something - แผลฟกช้ำ, รอยฟกช้ำ
- forensic: relating to the use of scientific methods to solve crimes or to find out why something happened - เกี่ยวกับนิติวิทยาศาสตร์
- guard: a person who protects a place or people - ยาม, ผู้ดูแล, ยามรักษาการณ์
- hang (verb): to kill somebody by tying a rope around their neck and allowing them to drop; to be killed in this way - ฆ่าด้วยการแขวนคอ
- makeshift: used temporarily for a particular purpose - ซึ่งทดแทนชั่วคราว, สำหรับใช้ชั่วคราว
- noose: the loop of rope used to hang and execute a person - ผูกห่วงประหารชีวิต
- post-mortem: a medical examination of the body of a dead person in order to find out how they died - การชันสูตร
- prison: a place where criminals are put to stay for a period of time as punishment for a crime - คุก, ,เรือนจำ
- pulse (noun): the regular beat of blood as it is sent around the body, that can be felt in different places, especially on the inside part of the wrist; the number of times the blood beats in a minute - ชีพจร, อัตราการเต้นของหัวใจ, จังหวะการเต้นของหัวใจ
- relative: a member of your family - ญาติพี่น้อง
- serve a prison term: to spend time in prison as a punishment - มารับโทษจำคุก
- suicide: the action of deliberately killing yourself - การฆ่าตัวตาย
- take their own life: to kill yourself -
- torture: causing great physical or mental pain to someone intentionally - ทรมานให้เจ็บปวด
- wound: an injury in which your skin or flesh is damaged - บาดแผล