Encroachers on Phuket beach given warning
published : 13 Mar 2025 at 14:30
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
Hotels on Bangtao Beach in Phuket have been told to demolish any of their establishments that encroach on public land.
Officials inspected the beach as part of efforts to clean up public beaches from encroachment on Tuesday.
The visit followed an inspection in late January after a tip-off from an anti-corruption network. On Tuesday, the team found a building had been partially dismantled, leaving only its foundation in place.
However, new buildings were found to have been built on what is supposed to be public land, including restaurants. Some hotels on the beach were also found to have placed large rocks in the public zone. Hotel operators said the rocks were to guard against waves.
Several hotels were also found to have set up relaxation areas in the public zone, as well as stone walls that obstruct the public from accessing and walking freely on the beach.
Officials will set up a public notice board to inform operators that Bangtao Beach is a public-designated area and that all items and building structures encroaching on the area must be removed.
Vocabulary
- access (verb): to allow entry to a building or place; to be able to get to something - ทำให้เข้าสู่ได้
- corruption (n): dishonest or illegal behaviour, especially of people in authority -
- demolish: to completely destroy a building, especially in order to use the land for something else - รื้อ (สิ่งก่อสร้าง), ทำลาย
- designated: formally chosen - แต่งตั้ง
- dismantled: taken apart; having the parts of something separated so that they no longer form a single unit - ส่วนที่แยกออกมาก
- encroach: to gradually enter, cover or take control of more and more of an area of land or sea - บุกรุก, ล่วงล้ำ
- foundation: supporting structure - รากฐาน
- inspection: the act of looking closely at something or someone and to check that everything is as it should be; examination - การตรวจสอบอย่างละเอียด
- obstruct: to make it difficult for something to happen or for someone or something to go somewhere - ขวางทาง
- official: someone with an important position in an organisation - เจ้าหน้าที่
- partially: in part, but not completely - บางส่วน
- public: open to people in general - สาธารณะ
- tip-off: secret information or a warning given by someone - ข่าวเตือน จากวงใน
- wave: a raised line of water that moves across the surface of the sea, ocean, etc - คลื่น
- zone: an area that has an important or typical feature; an area where a particular activity is allowed or not allowed - พื้นที่, บริเวณ, เขต
- Keywords
- phuket
- encroachment