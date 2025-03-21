Accused Japanese scam gang boss arrested in Bangkok
published : 21 Mar 2025 at 07:53
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A Japanese man who is believed to be a leader of call-centre scam gangs in Cambodia and Vietnam has been arrested for a string of crimes in Japan.
The suspect, identified only as Yamakushi, was wanted on arrest warrants issued in his home country for physical assault, fraud, theft and organised crime, police said.
The Immigration Bureau (IB) revoked his visa on March 13 at the request of Japanese authorities and and found Mr Yamakushi walking near a housing estate where he lived.
They told him his visa had been revoked and he was later taken to the bureau’s Immigration Division 3 for questioning.
According to the investigation, Mr Yamakushi was a former boss of a yakuza gang in Japan and leader of call-centre scam gangs in Cambodia and Vietnam preying on Japanese victims.
Entry records showed he frequently entered Thailand and rented a house for 180,000 baht a month in Sathon district of the capital.
An investigation found that the suspect set up Last Samurai Japan Co last year. The firm bought and sold artwork at high prices, leading police to believe the business might have been used for laundering money.
A search of the rented house found four other Japanese nationals staying there. All had criminal records in their home country, police said.
Vocabulary
- arrest warrant: a document signed by a judge allowing police to arrest someone - หมายจับ
- assault: attacking someone violently - การทำร้ายร่างกาย
- criminal record (noun): a police record of arrests and/or crimes that a person was found guilty of -
- fraud: the crime of intentionally deceiving someone or cheating in order to gain an advantage or benefit - การฉ้อโกง การหลอกลวง เล่ห์เพทุบาย
- frequently: happening often - บ่อยๆ
- launder (verb): to hide the origin of money obtained from illegal activities by putting it into legal businesses ฟอกเงิน - ฟอกเงิน
- organised crime: a criminal organisation that makes money from crime; gang - แก๊ง, กลุ่มโจร
- prey on: to hurt or deceive a group of people, especially people who are weak or can easily be hurt or deceived - หาเหยื่อ
- questioning: when the police asks a person questions in the investigation of a crime -
- revoke: to officially say that something is no longer legal - เพิกถอน
- scam: a dishonest plan, especially for getting money - กลโกง, แผนร้าย
- visa: an official document or mark in your passport that allows you to enter or leave a country for a specific purpose or period of time - วีซ่า, เอกสารอนุมัติที่ประทับตราบนหนังสือเดินทาง
- yakuza (n): a Japanese organized crime syndicate similar to the Mafia -
- Keywords
- Thailand
- Japanese
- call centre
- scam gang
- arrest