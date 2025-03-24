Minister wants better security at malls after brawl at Bangkok's MBK

Students brawl at MBK Center in Pathumwan district, Bangkok on Saturday. (Screenshot)

The higher education minister has called for tougher security measures from authorities, especially at shopping malls, after a clash inside Bangkok shopping centre MBK on Saturday.

Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi said on Sunday that she would ask the police to intensify security measures at high-risk areas and monitor the movements of students with with a history of rivalry to prevent fighting.

“The incident is unacceptable. It was aggression and caused trouble to general people. Of course, there must be better action to prevent such incidents and punish wrongdoers, not only from the two institutions but also from all higher education institutions," she said.

The minister referred to a clash between students from Rajamangala University of Technology’s Uthenthawai Campus and Pathumwan Institute of Technology. Both institutions are located near Pathumwan intersection in Bangkok, while MBK Center is in the middle of the intersection.

Students from both institutions have clashed at local places including MBK Center, affecting innocent passers-by in the crowded inner-Bangkok zone.

The brawl at MBK Center on Saturday broke out at the food court on the sixth floor of the centre at 7.15pm Saturday, frightening other patrons. Five students were injured.

Police said two suffered serious stab wounds and were admitted to the intensive care unit of nearby Police General Hospital.

Four students from both institutions were arrested.