Thai cabinet approves casino bill
published : 28 Mar 2025 at 07:07
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Reuters
Thailand’s cabinet on Thursday approved a draft law for casinos and entertainment complexes, as the government looks to attract more tourists and build a major gaming industry.
But the latest draft approved by the cabinet will significantly limit how many Thais can go to casinos, with an entry fee of 5,000 baht and proof of at least 50 million baht in bank deposits.
Thailand's Deputy Finance Minister said earlier this month that the assets requirement for Thai nationals would probably be scrapped because it would exclude too many people.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra told reporters on Thursday that the details of the law were not final as parliament would have the final say.
The bill will be sent to the House of Representatives, and if passed, will also need approval from the Senate and His Majesty the King.
Gambling is mostly banned in Thailand apart from state-controlled horse racing, the lottery and on some sports, but successive governments have pressed the case for allowing casinos to draw in more foreign visitors and create more jobs and state revenue.
A Citi report late last year estimated that about half of people aged 20 and more in Thailand could be casino players, providing a base for the country to potentially become the world’s third-largest gambling destination.
However, a recent public opinion poll showed that a majority of people are worried about the negative effects of legalised gambling.
The opposition People’s Party also pointed out that legalising gambling could backfire on tourism if China discourages its citizens from visiting Thailand as a result.
Vocabulary
- assets: things owned, especially property and money - สินทรัพย์
- backfire: to have the opposite effect or result than the one you intended - ส่งผลตรงข้ามกับที่หวังไว้
- bill: a proposal for a law - ร่างกฎหมาย
- casino: a building where gambling games, especially roulette and card games are played for money - บ่อนการพนัน
- deposit (noun): money kept in a bank account - เงินฝาก
- draft bill: a proposal for a law - ร่างกฎหมาย
- exclude: to intentionally not include something - แยกออกไป
- gambling: the activity of betting money, for example in a game or on a horse race - การพนัน
- House of Representatives: the main lawmaking body in Thailand - สภาผู้แทนราษฎร
- opposition: of a political party that is not part of the government or a group which is against the government - ฝ่ายค้าน ผู้ต่อต้าน
- parliament: the group of people who are elected to make and change the laws of a country; the building where members of parliament meet. - รัฐสภา
- proof: information, documents, etc. that show that something is true - การพิสูจน์
- scrapped: decided not to continue with something, such as a plan or event - ยุติแผนที่วางไว้
- Senate: one of the two groups of politicians who make laws in some countries, for example in the US, Australia, Canada and Thailand - วุฒิสภา
- state: government - รัฐ
- successive: following immediately one after the other - ต่อเนื่องกัน, ตามลำดับ
- Keywords
- Gambling
- casinos
- entertainment complex
- Thailand