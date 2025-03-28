Thai cabinet approves casino bill

Anti-gambling protesters gather at Government House on Thursday as the cabinet approved a bill on entertainment complexes that will include casinos. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Thailand’s cabinet on Thursday approved a draft law for casinos and entertainment complexes, as the government looks to attract more tourists and build a major gaming industry.

But the latest draft approved by the cabinet will significantly limit how many Thais can go to casinos, with an entry fee of 5,000 baht and proof of at least 50 million baht in bank deposits.

Thailand's Deputy Finance Minister said earlier this month that the assets requirement for Thai nationals would probably be scrapped because it would exclude too many people.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra told reporters on Thursday that the details of the law were not final as parliament would have the final say.

The bill will be sent to the House of Representatives, and if passed, will also need approval from the Senate and His Majesty the King.

Gambling is mostly banned in Thailand apart from state-controlled horse racing, the lottery and on some sports, but successive governments have pressed the case for allowing casinos to draw in more foreign visitors and create more jobs and state revenue.

A Citi report late last year estimated that about half of people aged 20 and more in Thailand could be casino players, providing a base for the country to potentially become the world’s third-largest gambling destination.

However, a recent public opinion poll showed that a majority of people are worried about the negative effects of legalised gambling.

The opposition People’s Party also pointed out that legalising gambling could backfire on tourism if China discourages its citizens from visiting Thailand as a result.