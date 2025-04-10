100 questioned over Bangkok building collapse

Efforts to clear rubble at the site of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building continued on Wednesday with heavy excavating equipment deployed to help authorities try to locate the missing people. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Police have interviewed nearly 100 people as part of an investigation into the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok.

Police said they are continuing to gather evidence for the criminal probe. This includes witness statements, forensic examinations and expert assessments.

So far, a total of 98 people have been interviewed, including 13 employees from companies involved in the project, 15 relatives of the deceased, 64 eyewitnesses and victims' family members, and six injured people.

According to police, the process of identifying the victims remains incomplete, as search operations are ongoing for those still believed to be trapped under the rubble. As of Wednesday, 22 people were confirmed to have died and 72 were still missing.

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Commerce and Industry is accelerating its own investigation into the alleged use of Thai nominees by China Railway No. 10 (Thailand) Co, a company involved in the building's construction.

Initial findings suggest that China Railway No.10 may have used three Thai nationals as proxies to hold a 51% stake in the company in an apparent attempt to avoid foreign ownership restrictions.