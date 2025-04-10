100 questioned over Bangkok building collapse
published : 10 Apr 2025 at 11:50
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
Police have interviewed nearly 100 people as part of an investigation into the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok.
Police said they are continuing to gather evidence for the criminal probe. This includes witness statements, forensic examinations and expert assessments.
So far, a total of 98 people have been interviewed, including 13 employees from companies involved in the project, 15 relatives of the deceased, 64 eyewitnesses and victims' family members, and six injured people.
According to police, the process of identifying the victims remains incomplete, as search operations are ongoing for those still believed to be trapped under the rubble. As of Wednesday, 22 people were confirmed to have died and 72 were still missing.
Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Commerce and Industry is accelerating its own investigation into the alleged use of Thai nominees by China Railway No. 10 (Thailand) Co, a company involved in the building's construction.
Initial findings suggest that China Railway No.10 may have used three Thai nationals as proxies to hold a 51% stake in the company in an apparent attempt to avoid foreign ownership restrictions.
Vocabulary
- collapse: falling down suddenly - การพังลงมา
- deceased: dead - ซึ่งตายแล้ว
- evidence: facts statements or objects that help to prove whether or not someone has committed a crime - หลักฐาน
- forensic: relating to the use of scientific methods to solve crimes or to find out why something happened - เกี่ยวกับนิติวิทยาศาสตร์
- nominee: a legal arrangement whereby investments are held by a a person or company on behalf of the real owner - ผู้รับถือหุ้นให้บุคคลอื่นที่ไม่ต้องการจะเปิดเผยตัวตน
- probe: an investigation - การสอบสวน
- restriction: a rule, action or situation that limits or controls someone or something - การจำกัด, การควบคุม
- rubble: broken pieces of stone and brick from building, walls, etc., that have been destroyed - ซากปรักหักพัง
- Senate: one of the two groups of politicians who make laws in some countries, for example in the US, Australia, Canada and Thailand - วุฒิสภา
- stake: a share or a financial involvement in something such as a business - ส่วนได้เสีย