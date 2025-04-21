Construction executive of collapsed Bangkok building arrested
published : 21 Apr 2025 at 07:56
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
The Department of Special Investigation has arrested a Chinese executive of the construction company that was building the State Audit Office tower in Bangkok, where dozens of people died when it collapsed during the March 28 earthquake.
Zhang Chuanling was arrestedy at a hotel in the Ratchadaphisek area of Bangkok on Saturday, the DSI said.
He is one of four people sought on arrest warrants for being nominees of China Railway No.10 (Thailand) Co (CREC).
The three others are Thai nationals: Manas Sri-anan, Prachuap Sirikhet and Sophon Meechai, the DSI said.
The four were listed as executives of the Thai subsidiary of the Chinese state-owned construction firm, which was in a joint venture with Italian-Thai Development Plc. The two contractors were building the 30-storey State Audit Office building in Chatuchak district of Bangkok.
A search is under way for the three other Thai executives.
Investigations by other agencies are also continuing into a variety of issues, including the suspected use of nominees and substandard steel in the construction of the building.
At the collapse site, rescue teams are now focusing on clearing rubble around the lift shaft, where the bodies of around 30 missing people are expected to be found.
Several more bodies were recovered on Friday, raising the death toll to 47, with another 47 people still missing.
Vocabulary
- arrest warrant: a document signed by a judge allowing police to arrest someone - หมายจับ
- collapse: a situation in which something fails or stops existing - การพังทลาย
- collapsed: fallen down -
- construction: the work of building or making something, especially buildings, bridges, etc. - การก่อสร้าง
- contractor: a person or company whose job is to do work for another person, organisation, company, etc. - ผู้รับเหมา
- executive: a senior manager in a business or other organisation - ผู้บริหาร
- joint venture: a business activity carried out by two or more companies or groups - การลงทุนร่วม
- national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
- nominee: a legal arrangement whereby investments are held by a a person or company on behalf of the real owner - ผู้รับถือหุ้นให้บุคคลอื่นที่ไม่ต้องการจะเปิดเผยตัวตน
- rubble: broken pieces of stone and brick from building, walls, etc., that have been destroyed - ซากปรักหักพัง
- sought (past tense of seek): tried to find - เสาะหา
- steel (noun): a strong hard metal that is made of a mixture of iron and carbon - เหล็ก
- subsidiary: (of a business company) owned or controlled by another company - บริษัทในเครือ
- substandard: not as good as you would normally expect, or not good enough to be accepted - ต่ำกว่ามาตราฐาน