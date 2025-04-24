Heat index hits extreme levels

Tourists rest under rented sunshades at Nai Harn beach in Muang district of Phuket. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Temperatures hit "very dangerous" levels in Phuket on Wednesday and "dangerous" levels in Bangkok and 34 other provinces, and the heatwave was expected to continue into Thursday.

People in vulnerable groups, including the elderly and sick, were warned to stay out of the sun.

Dr Amporn Benjaponpitak, director-general of the department of health, said a “heat index” at the very dangerous red level could result in rashes, cramp, heat exhaustion, heatstroke or fainting, and even death.

“The heat index is the temperature that people feel they are experiencing,” Dr Amporn said. It took into account both the actual temperature and the relative humidity, which made it feel far hotter than it really was.

A heat index in the red, or very dangerous, level meant people could feel it was as hot as 52 degrees Celsius, when the actual temperature was lower.

These conditions were forecast to continue into Thursday for Phuket.

Dr Amporn said that on Wednesday and Thursday the heat index would be at dangerous or orange levels in Bangkok and 34 provinces.

Dr Thiti Sawangtham of the department of health said that during very hot weather, people should drink plenty of water, and refrain from alcohol and beverages with high sugar content.

People should seek medical aid if they develop red or hot skin, a fast pulse, headache, confusion, unstable consciousness, slow responses, speech problems or anxiety, or hallucinations, he said.

Treatment should prioritise applying cold water and ice cubes to parts of the body, especially the back of the neck and armpits, to quickly bring down the person's body temperature. They should then be rushed to hospital, Dr Thiti said.