Fallen steel cable damages vehicles on Rama II Road

The damaged trailer truck parked beneath the incomplete expressway after hitting a steel cable hanging from the structure on Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon early Tuesday morning. (Photo: Sakhon News Facebook page)

A steel cable fell from an under-construction expressway, damaging two vehicles travelling on Rama II Road, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The fallen cable damaged a pickup truck and a trailer truck. No injuries were reported.

The pickup truck and the trailer truck were inbound to Bangkok on Rama II Road. The steel cable fell from the expressway being built above the road, near kilometre marker 27.

The incident was reported about 2.30am.

Construction workers told police they were lifting a concrete slab that suddenly broke. The hanging steel cable damaged the two passing vehicles.

The contractor was responsible for the damage to the two vehicles, police said.

Last week, chunks of concrete fell from an old flyover onto a pickup truck on Rama II Road, smashing through the front windshield. The driver later died.

The delayed intercity expressway's construction has long been plagued by accidents, with parts of the structure falling on passing vehicles, injuring and even killing motorists.