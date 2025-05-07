Fallen steel cable damages vehicles on Rama II Road
published : 7 May 2025 at 08:12
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A steel cable fell from an under-construction expressway, damaging two vehicles travelling on Rama II Road, in the early hours of Tuesday.
The fallen cable damaged a pickup truck and a trailer truck. No injuries were reported.
The pickup truck and the trailer truck were inbound to Bangkok on Rama II Road. The steel cable fell from the expressway being built above the road, near kilometre marker 27.
The incident was reported about 2.30am.
Construction workers told police they were lifting a concrete slab that suddenly broke. The hanging steel cable damaged the two passing vehicles.
The contractor was responsible for the damage to the two vehicles, police said.
Last week, chunks of concrete fell from an old flyover onto a pickup truck on Rama II Road, smashing through the front windshield. The driver later died.
The delayed intercity expressway's construction has long been plagued by accidents, with parts of the structure falling on passing vehicles, injuring and even killing motorists.
Vocabulary
- cable: thick strong metal rope used on ships, for supporting bridges, etc. - สายเคเบิ้ล, เชือกหรือเหล็กเส้นขนาดใหญ่
- chunk: a thick solid piece that has been cut or broken off something - ก้อนหนา
- concrete: a hard substance used in building made by mixing cement, sand, small stones, and water - คอนกรีต
- contractor: a person or company whose job is to do work for another person, organisation, company, etc. - ผู้รับเหมา
- damage (verb): to harm or spoil something/somebody - ทำความเสียหาย
- hang (verb): to attach something, or to be attached, at the top so that the lower part is free or loose - ห้อยลงมาจาก
- inbound: travelling towards a particular point, particularly into a city - ขาเข้า (opposite of outbound ขาออก)
- injury (noun): physical damage done to a person or a part of their body - อาการบาดเจ็บ
- plague: to cause a lot of problems for someone or something for a long period of time - ทำให้ยุ่งยากมานาน
- responsible: deserving to be blamed for something that has happened - มีความรับผิดชอบ
- slab: a large flat piece of something or a large flat surface - แผ่นหนา
- steel (noun): a strong hard metal that is made of a mixture of iron and carbon - เหล็ก
- structure: something large such as a building or a bridge that is built from different parts - โครงสร้าง
- trailer: a truck, or a container with wheels, that is pulled by another vehicle - รถพ่วง
- vehicle: a machine that you travel in or on, especially one with an engine that travels on roads, e.g., a car, bus, van, truck, etc. - ยานพาหนะ