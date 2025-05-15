Children rescued from alleged exploitation in porn videos

A woman from the Pen Nueng Foundation explains to the parents why they are intervening, and the allegations of child pornography. (photo: The Pen Nueng Foundation)

Five children from a single family in Phetchabun province have been placed in protective care following reports of their being used in the production of pornographic videos sold through a Line chat group.

The case centres on a 34-year-old mother who has nine children.

The Pen Nueng Foundation intervened after receiving complaints from the public.

The five children, all under the age of 18, were removed from the household and taken to a hospital for physical examinations.

It is alleged the eldest sister acted as a recruiter, inviting people to purchase the explicit videos.

The father has denied the accusations, saying the video clips were digitally manipulated. The mother, meanwhile, said her daughter had been framed by people using old footage to create a false narrative.

The eldest daughter initially denied any involvement, but later confessed when confronted with evidence, police said.

Police are now following the money trail and reviewing the video material.