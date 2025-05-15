Children rescued from alleged exploitation in porn videos
published : 15 May 2025 at 07:12
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Five children from a single family in Phetchabun province have been placed in protective care following reports of their being used in the production of pornographic videos sold through a Line chat group.
The case centres on a 34-year-old mother who has nine children.
The Pen Nueng Foundation intervened after receiving complaints from the public.
The five children, all under the age of 18, were removed from the household and taken to a hospital for physical examinations.
It is alleged the eldest sister acted as a recruiter, inviting people to purchase the explicit videos.
The father has denied the accusations, saying the video clips were digitally manipulated. The mother, meanwhile, said her daughter had been framed by people using old footage to create a false narrative.
The eldest daughter initially denied any involvement, but later confessed when confronted with evidence, police said.
Police are now following the money trail and reviewing the video material.
Vocabulary
- accusations (noun): statements that someone has done something wrong or illegal even though this has not been proved - ข้อกล่าวหา
- alleged: claimed to be true although not yet proven; claimed to have done something wrong but not yet proven - ที่ถูกกล่าวหา
- complaint: when someone says that something is wrong or not satisfactory - การร้องเรียน
- confront: to face, meet or deal with a difficult person, group or situation - เผชิญหน้า
- denied (verb): said that something is not true or did not happen - ปฏิเสธ
- evidence: facts, signs or objects that make you believe that something is true - หลักฐาน,ข้อแสดง
- explicit (adj): describing or representing sexual activity in a detailed and graphic way -
- exploitation: unfair treatment of someone, or the use of a situation in a way that is wrong - การใช้หาประโยชน์อย่างไม่ถูกต้อง
- frame: to make someone seem guilty of a crime when they are not, for example by lying to the police or by producing false evidence - ใส่ร้ายปรักปรำผู้บริสุทธิ์
- household: a group of people, often a family, who live together - ครัวเรือน
- intervene: to become involved in a situation in order to try to stop or change it - แทรกแซง
- manipulate: to control something or someone to your advantage, often unfairly or dishonestly - ชักใย
- porn: pornography; books, magazines, DVDs, etc. that describe or show naked people and sexual acts in order to make people feel sexually excited, especially in a way that many other people find offensive - หนังสือ ภาพ เรื่องเขียน หนังและศิลปะที่ลามก
- recruiter: a person whose job is to find and persuade people to do a particular job, join a company, join a military organisation, etc. - ผู้สรรหาพนักงานใหม่