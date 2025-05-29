Bangkok Bank cracks down on foreigners’ accounts
published : 29 May 2025 at 07:20
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Somruedi Banchongduang
Bangkok Bank has adopted stricter requirements for opening new accounts in Thailand for foreign customers, affecting tourists and potentially any expats who do not hold long-term visas.
The bank said the requirements are due to Thailand’s efforts to improve cybersecurity and combat financial scams.
It said new conditions apply to opening new accounts and applications for credit cards and mobile banking services. The aim is to prevent financial fraud.
The change could affect certain foreigners, it said, and clients having problems with financial transactions are encouraged to contact the bank.
Foreign customers of other banks are also encouraged to contact them if they have any concerns about their accounts.
According to the Facebook page of the Bangkok Community Help Foundation, Bangkok Bank has reportedly begun freezing accounts and blocking the cards of Russian nationals who fail to meet the new eligibility criteria.
A Bangkok Bank spokesperson said: “I can’t confirm that an account being blocked necessarily means it will be closed. In certain cases, bank clients are asked to come to the office to sort out the situation. Sometimes, we need to do a face scan so that we can confirm their biometric data.”
To open new deposit accounts, the bank now requires applicants to hold long-term visas, be married to Thai nationals or own property in Thailand, among other criteria.
Vocabulary
- biometric (adj): using some unique part of a person's "biology" or body to identify them, such as a scan of the retina of their eye which is unique - สถิติชีวภาพ
- concern: interest or worry - ความสนใจ, ความกังวล
- conditions: things that must be true or must be done before another thing can happen - เงื่อนไข
- crack down: to start dealing with someone or something much more strictly - เข้มงวด การปราบปรามหรือลงโทษอย่างรุนแรง
- criteria: a standard that is used for judging something or for making a decision about something - บรรทัดฐาน
- cyber-: connected with electronic communication networks, especially the Internet - ไซเบอร์, คำนำหน้าหมายถึงคอมพิวเตอร์
- fraud: the crime of intentionally deceiving someone or cheating in order to gain an advantage or benefit - การฉ้อโกง การหลอกลวง เล่ห์เพทุบาย
- national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
- requirements (noun): things that you must have or do in order to do or get something else - ข้อกำหนด, ข้อบังคับ
- scam: a dishonest plan, especially for getting money - กลโกง, แผนร้าย
- transactions (noun): the action or process of buying or selling things - การค้า, การติดต่อทางธุรกิจ
- visa: an official document or mark in your passport that allows you to enter or leave a country for a specific purpose or period of time - วีซ่า, เอกสารอนุมัติที่ประทับตราบนหนังสือเดินทาง