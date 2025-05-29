Cambodian soldier killed in Thai border gunfight
published : 29 May 2025 at 08:48
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
One Cambodian soldier was killed in a brief exchange of gunfire between Thai and Cambodian soldiers on Wednesday morning in a disputed border area in Ubon Ratchathani, the defence ministry in Phnom Penh said.
“The Thai army first opened fire on a trench that had been a Cambodian army base for a long time, resulting in the loss of one of our soldiers,” the ministry said in a statement.
Thailand said its soldiers were trying to negotiate with Cambodian troops to back away from taking up a position in a disputed area but came under fire.
“Cambodian forces misunderstood the situation and started using weapons, so Thai forces retaliated,” an army spokesman said, adding that there were no Thai casualties. The exchange lasted about 10 minutes.
The incident occurred near Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani about 5.30am.
According to Matichon Online, the Cambodian soldiers were digging a trench in the disputed area. It published a photo of what it said was the trench. There were no soldiers in the photo.
The 2nd Army said Thai soldiers on routine patrol saw Cambodian soldiers “changing the geographic aspect of the disputed area” and asked them to stop what they were doing.
The Cambodians responded with gunfire, sparking the brief clash, it said.
Vocabulary
- base: a place where an army, a navy, etc. operates from - ฐานทัพ, ฐานที่มั่น
- brief: lasting for only a short time - ระยะเวลาสั้นๆ
- casualty (noun): victim; someone/ something that has been harmed, injured or killed as the result of a bad event such as a disaster or crime (casualties: the number of dead or injured) - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย; จำนวนคนตายหรือได้รับบาดเจ็บ
- clash: a brief fight between two or more people - การปะทะกันสองฝ่าย
- disputed area: an area claimed by two or more countries, groups or people - พื้นที่ที่เป็นกรณีพิพาท
- exchange of fire: when two opposing sides shoot at each other -
- negotiate: to try to reach an agreement by discussing something in a formal way - เจรจาต่อรอง
- patrol: a group of people or vehicles that move around a place in order to prevent trouble or crime - หน่วยลาดตระเวน
- retaliate: to do something harmful or unpleasant to someone because they have done something harmful or unpleasant to you - ตอบโต้ แก้แค้น
- trench: a long hole dug in the ground, soldiers hide from the enemy inside the trench. -
- troops: soldiers, especially in large numbers - กองทหาร
- weapon: an object such as a knife, gun, bomb, etc. that is used for fighting or attacking somebody - อาวุธ