Bangkok taxi tale: No meter, no licence either
published : 2 Jun 2025 at 08:08
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A Bangkok man was shocked after a taxi driver who initially agreed to use the meter suddenly demanded a flat fare of 200 baht, only to be discovered without a driving licence or taxi ID.
The incident, shared widely on social media, has increased public concern over taxi regulation in the capital.
The passenger, who posted the incident on TikTok under the username @auppatam1, said the driver began the journey by using the meter as usual. However, shortly after leaving a shopping mall, the driver changed his mind and insisted on 200 baht. When the passenger refused, the driver pulled over and ordered him to get out.
The situation escalated when the passenger asked to see the driver’s licence or public transport ID, only to be told there were no documents available. The driver said the vehicle’s registration had expired.
The passenger exited the vehicle and took a photo of the licence plate for evidence, prompting the driver to confront him aggressively. The passenger eventually called the police.
The video quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism from netizens. Many expressed frustration over the lack of enforcement and said such behaviour was a key reason why many people avoid using taxis in Bangkok.
There have been renewed calls for stricter checks and penalties for unlicensed drivers.
Vocabulary
- aggressively (adv): in a way that shows force and determination in order to succeed - อย่างตั้งใจจริง, อย่างมุ่งมั่น, อย่างแน่วแน่
- criticism: comments that show that you think something is wrong or bad - การวิจารณ์
- either: also -
- enforcement: the process of making sure that something happens, especially that people obey a law or rule - การบังคับใช้กฎหมาย
- escalate: to become much worse or more serious - ทำให้มากขึ้น
- expire: to come to an end or stop being in use - หมดอายุ
- flat fare: a single price for a complete journey -
- frustration: an annoyed or discouraged feeling because you cannot do or have what you want - ความผิดหวัง, ความไม่พอใจ
- incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
- insist: to say very firmly that something must happen or must be done - ยืนกราน
- licence: an official document that gives someone permission to do or use something - ใบอนุญาต
- licence plate: a flat piece of metal or plastic on the front and back of a vehicle that shows its license number - แผ่นป้ายทะเบียนรถยนต์
- meter (n): an electronic device in a taxi that records the distance travelled and shows the cost -
- ordeal: an extremely unpleasant experience, especially one that lasts for a long time - ประสบการณ์ที่แสนสาหัส
- penalty: a punishment, or the usual punishment, for doing something wrong - โทษ
- refuse: to say you not want something that has been offered to you - ปฏิเสธ
- registration: the process of recording names or information on an official list - การขึ้นทะเบียน, การลงทะเบียน
- regulation: an official rule that controls the way that things are done - ระเบียบข้อบังคับ
- tale: story - เรื่องเล่า
- Keywords
- Thailand
- transport
- traffic
- taxi driver
- taxi meter