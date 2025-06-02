Bangkok taxi tale: No meter, no licence either

A passenger took to TikTok to document his ordeal in a Bangkok taxi. (TikTok @auppatam1)

A Bangkok man was shocked after a taxi driver who initially agreed to use the meter suddenly demanded a flat fare of 200 baht, only to be discovered without a driving licence or taxi ID.

The incident, shared widely on social media, has increased public concern over taxi regulation in the capital.

The passenger, who posted the incident on TikTok under the username @auppatam1, said the driver began the journey by using the meter as usual. However, shortly after leaving a shopping mall, the driver changed his mind and insisted on 200 baht. When the passenger refused, the driver pulled over and ordered him to get out.

The situation escalated when the passenger asked to see the driver’s licence or public transport ID, only to be told there were no documents available. The driver said the vehicle’s registration had expired.

The passenger exited the vehicle and took a photo of the licence plate for evidence, prompting the driver to confront him aggressively. The passenger eventually called the police.

The video quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism from netizens. Many expressed frustration over the lack of enforcement and said such behaviour was a key reason why many people avoid using taxis in Bangkok.

There have been renewed calls for stricter checks and penalties for unlicensed drivers.