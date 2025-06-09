Cambodian troops agree to retreat from Thai border
published : 9 Jun 2025 at 07:46
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Cambodian soldiers agreed to retreat from the Thai border in Ubon Ratchathani province after a talk between regional forces of both countries on Sunday.
According to sources, the Cambodian military contacted Thai soldiers at the disputed Chong Bok border area in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani at 10am on Sunday.
The talk led to an agreement that soldiers from both sides would retreat to the positions they occupied last year and Cambodian soldiers would fill in the trenches that they dug in the disputed area of Chong Bok.
Thai and Cambodian soldiers then moved to their previous positions. In addition, both sides will have their representatives meet in the area on a weekly basis, sources said.
The agreement happened a day after the Thai military started to limit border crossings with Cambodia Saturday evening. The limitat affected gamblers’ visits and supplies on heavy trucks from the Thai side. There were also reports that Thailand planned to cut off electricity supply and internet service for border areas in Cambodia.
The Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that the border restriction was a part of four stages of border measures against Cambodia after its troops violated an earlier agreement to stay away from the disputed area. The troops earlier entered Chong Bok, dug trenches and caused a skirmish on May 28.
The Foreign Ministry said that the border restriction barred gamblers from Thailand and could develop into a complete border closure with Cambodia if the neighbouring country escalated its threats along the border.
Vocabulary
- border: the official line separating two areas, regions or countries - เขตแดน อาณาเขต
- crossing: going from one place to another "across" something like a border road or official line -
- disputed area: an area claimed by two or more countries, groups or people - พื้นที่ที่เป็นกรณีพิพาท
- escalate: to become much worse or more serious - ทำให้มากขึ้น
- gambler: a person who risks money on a card game, horse race, etc - นักการพนัน,นักเสี่ยงโชค
- limit: to stop something from increasing beyond a particular amount or level - จำกัด
- occupied: (of a place) controlled by a group of people, a country, etc. - ครอบครอง
- position (noun): the place where somebody/something is located - ตำแหน่ง, สถานที่
- representative: someone who has been chosen or elected by a person or group to vote, give opinions, or make decisions for them - ผู้แทน
- retreat: to move back or away - ถอยกลับ
- skirmish: a fight, especially a small or short one - การปะทะกันเล็กน้อย
- threat: saying that you might do something bad or harmful, especially in order to make someone do something - การขู่เข็ญ การคุกคาม ทำให้กลัว
- trench: a long hole dug in the ground, soldiers hide from the enemy inside the trench. -