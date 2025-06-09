Cambodian troops agree to retreat from Thai border

Officers enforce border crossing limitations at the Ban Hat Lek crossing in Khlong Yai district of Trat on Sunday as Thai authorities pressured Cambodia to end its threat against Thai territory. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkhlaihong)

Cambodian soldiers agreed to retreat from the Thai border in Ubon Ratchathani province after a talk between regional forces of both countries on Sunday.

According to sources, the Cambodian military contacted Thai soldiers at the disputed Chong Bok border area in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani at 10am on Sunday.

The talk led to an agreement that soldiers from both sides would retreat to the positions they occupied last year and Cambodian soldiers would fill in the trenches that they dug in the disputed area of Chong Bok.

Thai and Cambodian soldiers then moved to their previous positions. In addition, both sides will have their representatives meet in the area on a weekly basis, sources said.

The agreement happened a day after the Thai military started to limit border crossings with Cambodia Saturday evening. The limitat affected gamblers’ visits and supplies on heavy trucks from the Thai side. There were also reports that Thailand planned to cut off electricity supply and internet service for border areas in Cambodia.

The Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that the border restriction was a part of four stages of border measures against Cambodia after its troops violated an earlier agreement to stay away from the disputed area. The troops earlier entered Chong Bok, dug trenches and caused a skirmish on May 28.

The Foreign Ministry said that the border restriction barred gamblers from Thailand and could develop into a complete border closure with Cambodia if the neighbouring country escalated its threats along the border.