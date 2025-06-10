Thailand's bidet spray - hygienic bathroom culture found in every home
published : 10 Jun 2025 at 07:49
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Patiparn Changpoo
Thailand’s approach to personal hygiene after using the toilet has deep cultural roots.
Traditionally, people used a small bowl to pour water for cleaning. Over time, this practice evolved into the use of the bidet spray - a simple handheld device that is now a standard fixture in nearly every Thai bathroom. And for many foreigners who experience it for the first time, it often becomes an unexpectedly appreciated feature.
Foreigners on Reddit often share their enthusiastic reactions to the Thai bidet spray. One user, @noobnomad, described their experience by saying, “blast strong, aim true, that poop goes off no need tissue.” Another user, @noah2C, even went as far as to declare, “Bum gun should win some kind of innovation award” - using the nickname “bum gun,” a playful term for the bidet spray. The bidet spray has also sparked lighthearted debates among Reddit users about the best way to use it - should one spray from the front or the back?
While some countries in Asia, such as Japan, are known for high-tech toilets with built-in bidet functions, Thailand’s manual bidet spray has won hearts for its simplicity, ease of use and affordability.
Interestingly, the popularity of this bathroom tool isn’t limited to Thailand. Similar devices are commonly used in several countries across Asia and the Middle East, including Cambodia, China, Vietnam, India, Indonesia and others.
A word of caution for those using the spray in Thailand’s scorching summer months: since the device draws directly from the water supply, the water temperature can get surprisingly high - hot enough to cause discomfort if not used carefully.
According to records, the first Thai-made bidet spray was introduced in 1972. Since then, it has become a household essential across the country.
In contrast, many European homes use the bidet - a separate plumbing fixture designed specifically for washing after toileting. While it serves a similar purpose, the bidet generally requires more space and comes with a higher installation cost.
Given these differences, it’s no surprise that Thailand - and many other Asian countries - have embraced the bidet spray as their go-to hygiene solution.
Vocabulary
- appreciated: recognised for having good or special qualities - ประทับใจ, ซาบซึ้ง
- bidet (noun): a small, low bath in which a person washes their lower body -
- caution: careful thought and lack of hurry in order to try to avoid risks or danger - ความระมัดระวัง
- device (noun): a machine or piece of equipment that does a particular job - อุปกรณ์ เครื่องมือ เครื่องจักร
- enthusiastic: showing a feeling of energetic interest in a particular subject or activity and an eagerness to be involved in it - กระตือรือร้น
- hygiene: the degree to which people keep themselves or their environment clean, especially to prevent disease - สุขลักษณะ
- innovation: the introduction of new things, ideas or ways of doing something; a new idea, way of doing something, etc. that has been introduced or discovered - นวัตกรรม, การคิดขึ้นใหม่, สิ่งที่นำเข้ามาใหม่
- installation (noun): the act of fixing equipment or furniture in position so that it can be used - การติดตั้ง
- lightheartedly (adv): in a way that is intended to be amusing or easily enjoyable rather than too serious - อย่างเบิกบานใจ, อย่างสนุกสนาน
- manual (adj.): by hand, not done automatically - ด้วยมือ
- scorching: extremely hot - ร้อนมาก, ซึ่งทำให้แสบร้อน
- spray (verb): to cover somebody/something with very small drops of a liquid that are forced out of a container or sent through the air - ฉีด, พ่น
- traditionally: of a custom, a way of life or a way of doing things that has not changed for a long time - ตามธรรมเนียม, ประเพณี ดั้งเดิม ตามที่ปฏิบัติกันมา