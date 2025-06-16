Plan to sell Dutch embassy in Bangkok draws flak
published : 16 Jun 2025 at 07:54
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Shreyaa Srivastava
The Dutch Association in Thailand is taking steps to prevent the sale of the Dutch Embassy compound in Bangkok, a unique property on 206 Wireless Road, to local developers.
Willem Pentermann, chairman of the association, said he learned about a plan to sell the compound from a newspaper in the Netherlands.
He said negotiations are currently underway regarding the sale of the Dutch Embassy's buildings and grounds.
"The land and buildings are owned by the Dutch government and fall under the responsibility of the [Dutch] Ministry of Foreign Affairs," he said. "Due to a government-wide cost-saving initiative, there will be a substantial reduction in the ministry's budget."
"The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Caspar Veldkamp, and his team have decided to explore the sale of the embassy in Bangkok," Mr Pentermann said. "We believe transparency in this process is of utmost importance."
The embassy said in an email to Bangkok Post: "We have no comments for you. If [at] any point we do have an update for you, we will let you know."
Mr Pentermann said the association has also submitted a letter to Mr Veldkamp to urge him to reconsider the decision.
"We are urging the ministry not to repeat the mistake made by the British government, which sold its embassy property under conditions that allowed for the demolition of historic structures," Mr Pentermann said.
"We are particularly concerned about the possibility of a clause being added to the sales contract requiring the demolition of the heritage building before transferring ownership to a local developer," he added.
Vocabulary
- association: an official group of people who have joined together for a particular purpose - สมาคม
- clause: an item in a legal document that says that a particular thing must or must not be done - มาตรา
- compound: an area enclosed by a fence or wall, usually in which people work or live - บริเวณ
- demolition: complete destruction - การรื้อถอน, การทำลาย
- embassy: a building where a group of officials work who represent their government in a foreign country - สถานทูต
- flak: criticism - การวิจารณ์, การต่อต้าน
- heritage: the art, buildings, traditions, and beliefs that a society considers important to its history and culture - มรดก ประเพณีที่ตกทอด
- negotiations: formal discussion in which people or groups try to reach an agreement - การเจรจาต่อรอง
- substantial: large in size, value or importance - มากมาย, ยิ่งใหญ่, สำคัญ
- transparency: an honest way of doing things that allows other people to know exactly what you are doing - ความโปร่งใส
- urge: to advise someone very strongly about what action or attitude they should take - ผลักดัน, กระตุ้น