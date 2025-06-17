Woman gets electric shock from parking ticket machine

Photo: Suangz Anuchitworawong Facebook

A woman has spoken out after suffering an electric shock from an automated parking ticket machine at a popular shopping mall, which saw her in and out of hospital for several days and unable to work.

The woman said it happened in a mall carpark on June 10 when she reached out of her car to collect a ticket at the automated barrier.

She said she did not touch the machine, just moved her hand in front of the sensor.

The machine issued the parking ticket, but the barrier did not lift.

When a staff member finally arrived, she said, they showed little concern for her condition, raising the barrier without offering help.

By this point she had lost all sensation on one side of her body.

Inside the mall, staff sent her to the mall’s first-aid room where her condition worsened, with her arm too weak to lift. She was eventually taken to a hospital.

The doctor discharged her after tests returned normal results.

That night, her condition deteriorated further.

The following morning, she drove herself to a different hospital. She collapsed upon arrival and was rushed to the emergency department, where she was given a strong painkiller and passed out shortly afterward.

She later found out that she was not the first to be shocked by the same machine.

The woman said she continues to suffer from blackouts, headaches and exhaustion, and is unable to work.