Pressure mounts on PM to quit

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expresses her gratitude to the Thai public after apologising for the leaked audio clip of her controversial phone call with Hun Sen. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has come under increasing pressure to resign, following the release of a leaked audio recording of her conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

In the recording, Ms Paetongtarn said the commander of the 2nd Army Region was "not one of us" -- suggesting a split between the government and the military.

Ms Paetongtarn clarified on Thursday that her comments were made in the interest of promoting peace and understanding. She said that she has since spoken with the military leadership and has reached a mutual understanding.

However, demands for her to take political responsibility have continued to grow.

Activists and protesters rallied outside Government House on Thursday, demanding Ms Paetongtarn's immediate resignation.

The Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand said Thailand is facing the risk of an armed conflict with Cambodia.

Meanwhile, one former senator described the matter as personal misconduct on the part of Ms Paetongtarn. He said Ms Paetongtarn must resign from office.

Opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut also called on Ms Paetongtarn to dissolve the House to take responsibility for the leaked phone conversation with Hun Sen.

Bhumjaithai announced its exit from the coalition government on Wednesday night, after the leak of the conversation.