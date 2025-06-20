Pressure mounts on PM to quit
published : 20 Jun 2025 at 08:00
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Aekarach Sattaburuth and Mongkol Bangprapa
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has come under increasing pressure to resign, following the release of a leaked audio recording of her conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
In the recording, Ms Paetongtarn said the commander of the 2nd Army Region was "not one of us" -- suggesting a split between the government and the military.
Ms Paetongtarn clarified on Thursday that her comments were made in the interest of promoting peace and understanding. She said that she has since spoken with the military leadership and has reached a mutual understanding.
However, demands for her to take political responsibility have continued to grow.
Activists and protesters rallied outside Government House on Thursday, demanding Ms Paetongtarn's immediate resignation.
The Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand said Thailand is facing the risk of an armed conflict with Cambodia.
Meanwhile, one former senator described the matter as personal misconduct on the part of Ms Paetongtarn. He said Ms Paetongtarn must resign from office.
Opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut also called on Ms Paetongtarn to dissolve the House to take responsibility for the leaked phone conversation with Hun Sen.
Bhumjaithai announced its exit from the coalition government on Wednesday night, after the leak of the conversation.
Vocabulary
- coalition: a temporary union of different political parties that agree to form a government together - พรรคร่วมรัฐบาล
- commander: the head of an army or army unit - ผู้บังคับบัญชา
- conflict: angry disagreement between people or groups - การต่อสู้, ความขัดแย้ง
- dissolve the House: to end a parliament, normally to call a new election - ยุบสภา
- leak: telling private or secret information to journalists or to the public - การเปิดเผยความลับ
- military (noun): soldiers; the armed forces - ทหาร, กองกำลัง, กองทัพ
- misconduct: unacceptable or bad behaviour by someone in a position of authority or responsibility - การประพฤติผิด
- mount: to increase - เพิ่มขึ้น
- mutual: felt or done in the same way by each of two or more people - ซึ่งกันและกัน, ร่วมกัน, ทั้งสองฝ่าย
- opposition: of a political party that is not part of the government or a group which is against the government - ฝ่ายค้าน ผู้ต่อต้าน
- pressure: a worried feeling that you get when you have to deal with a difficult or complicated situation - ความกดดัน
- promote: to encourage or support something - สนับสนุน
- rally: to join a public meeting that a lot of people go to in order to support someone or protest against someone or something - ชุมนุม
- resign: to leave a job permanently - ลาออกจากตำแหน่ง
- resignation: the act of leaving a job, position of power, etc. - การลาออกจากตำแหน่ง
- responsibility: deserving to be blamed for something that has happened - ความรับผิดชอบ
- senator: a member of the Senate - วุฒิสมาชิก