Bomb squads destroy more devices in Phuket and Krabi
published : 27 Jun 2025 at 07:25
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
Police bomb squads destroyed suspected explosive devices in Phuket and Krabi on Thursday following the arrest of two suspects linked to a suspicious object found at Phuket Airport on Wednesday.
Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams and police arrived at Patong beach in Phuket at 11am on Thursday after a suspicious object was discovered about 200 metres away from the Dolphin park.
EOD officers used a high-pressure water cannon to smake the device safe.
Shortly afterward, the EOD team went to Promthep Cape in tambon Rawai to look for additional suspected objects. They found one embedded in concrete near the sunset viewing area. The device was safely destroyed.
An initial examination confirmed the devices produced noise but posed no real threat to life or property, police said on Thursday afternoon.
Investigations are continuing to determine if more such devices exist.
Phuket's governor said authorities have the situation in hand.
The suspicious objects, believed to be noise-making devices, appear to be part of attempts to instil fear on the tourist island, with potential links to a previous case involving firearms.
All people entering Phuket are now subject to screening to ensure public safety and build trust among tourists.
Suspects confess
The operations in Phuket followed confessions given by two suspects — Sulaiman Kacha, 27, and Muhama Wadeng, 29 — who were arrested in Muang district of Phangnga province on Tuesday. Police seized explosive devices from their car.
During questioning, the two men told police that four explosive devices had been planted — one hidden in the motorcycle abandoned near Phuket International Airport, two buried at Patong beach and one at Promthep Cape.
The pair reportedly told police that they had two accomplices who remain at large.
In Krabi province, meanwhile, a bomb was discovered at the Mahad wood sculpture installation on Uttarakit Road in tambon Pak Nam of Muang district, just 30 metres from a traffic police booth.
The device, an improvised time bomb, was safely defused by EOD officers. A police source said the timing mechanism found on the device was similar to those seized from the two suspects.
Vocabulary
- accomplice: a person who helps someone else to commit a crime or to do something morally wrong - ผู้สมรู้ร่วมคิด
- at large: not having been caught by the police - ลอยนวล, ยังไม่ถูกจับกุม
- confession: admitting that you have done something wrong or illegal - การสารภาพผิด
- defuse: to stop a bomb from exploding by removing its fuse - การถอดชนวนระเบิด
- device (noun): a machine or piece of equipment that does a particular job - อุปกรณ์ เครื่องมือ เครื่องจักร
- embedded (verb): fixed firmly into a substance or solid object - ฝังลงไป, ถูกฝัง
- exist: to be real; to be present in a place or situation - มีอยู่
- explosive devices: pieces of equipment that can cause explosions - สิ่งที่ระเบิดได้
- object: a thing that can be seen or touched, but is not alive - วัตถุ, สิ่งของ
- ordnance: weapons, ammunition, etc., especially military - สรรพาวุธ, อาวุธยุทโธปกรณ์
- plant: to put something or someone in a position secretly - ฝัง
- screen: to find out information about people to see if they are suitable for something, at risk of something, etc. - คัดเลือก, แยกออก, เลือกออก
- squad: a small group of police or soldiers who do a particular job - หน่วยพิเศษ
- suspicious: making you believe that something is wrong, dangerous or illegal - น่าสงสัย
- water cannon: a machine that produces a powerful flow of water, used by the police to control crowds of people -
- Keywords
- suspected bombs
- Phuket
- Krabi
- suspects
- arrest