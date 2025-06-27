Bomb squads destroy more devices in Phuket and Krabi

Explosive ordnance disposal officers check a site at Promthep Cape in Phuket, where a suspected explosive device was found on Thursday. (Photo: Phuket police)

Police bomb squads destroyed suspected explosive devices in Phuket and Krabi on Thursday following the arrest of two suspects linked to a suspicious object found at Phuket Airport on Wednesday.

Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams and police arrived at Patong beach in Phuket at 11am on Thursday after a suspicious object was discovered about 200 metres away from the Dolphin park.

EOD officers used a high-pressure water cannon to smake the device safe.

Shortly afterward, the EOD team went to Promthep Cape in tambon Rawai to look for additional suspected objects. They found one embedded in concrete near the sunset viewing area. The device was safely destroyed.

An initial examination confirmed the devices produced noise but posed no real threat to life or property, police said on Thursday afternoon.

Investigations are continuing to determine if more such devices exist.

Phuket's governor said authorities have the situation in hand.

The suspicious objects, believed to be noise-making devices, appear to be part of attempts to instil fear on the tourist island, with potential links to a previous case involving firearms.

All people entering Phuket are now subject to screening to ensure public safety and build trust among tourists.

Suspects confess

The operations in Phuket followed confessions given by two suspects — Sulaiman Kacha, 27, and Muhama Wadeng, 29 — who were arrested in Muang district of Phangnga province on Tuesday. Police seized explosive devices from their car.

During questioning, the two men told police that four explosive devices had been planted — one hidden in the motorcycle abandoned near Phuket International Airport, two buried at Patong beach and one at Promthep Cape.

The pair reportedly told police that they had two accomplices who remain at large.

In Krabi province, meanwhile, a bomb was discovered at the Mahad wood sculpture installation on Uttarakit Road in tambon Pak Nam of Muang district, just 30 metres from a traffic police booth.

The device, an improvised time bomb, was safely defused by EOD officers. A police source said the timing mechanism found on the device was similar to those seized from the two suspects.